Real estate mogul relists 180-acre Malibu compound

George Rosenthal first offered property a decade ago for $59M

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 24, 2021 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
George Rosenthal with his 180-acre Malibu property (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
Real estate developer and hotelier George Rosenthal has relisted his 180-acre Malibu compound.

Rosenthal is asking $38 million for the spread at 2900 Newton Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Times. It’s the largest chunk of dirt in Malibu now on the market, and includes a main home, three guest houses and staff quarters that total 12,000 square feet.

The property has been on and off the market for the last decade or so.

Rosenthal first offered it in 2012 for $59.5 million then yanked it two years later. It was back on the market for $43.5 million in 2018.

The estate is within a small secluded valley off Kanan Dume Road, north of Point Dume.

The main living compound is set up more like a boutique hotel than a private home. The property includes two pools and a large wine-tasting room. The expansive grounds have 600 avocado trees and oak forests.

Rosenthal, who founded the real estate firm Raleigh Enterprises in the 1950s, owns Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood.

Sandro Dazzan with the Agency and Jade Mills with Coldwell Banker have the listing. Dazzan also had the listing in 2018.

The property is one of 19 in Malibu with an asking price above $30 million.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

