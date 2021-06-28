Open Menu

Hasan Ismaik cuts price on Nile Niami–built Holmby Hills mansion to $65M

The 31,500-square-foot home was last on the market for $70M in 2018

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 28, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Hasan Ismaik and the Holmby Hills mansion (Getty, Westside Estate Agency)
Hasan Ismaik and the Holmby Hills mansion (Getty, Westside Estate Agency)

Jordanian real estate billionaire Hasan Ismaik has cut $5 million off the asking price for his Nile Niami–built spec home in Holmby Hills.

Ismaik first listed the property in 2018 for $70 million and is now asking a hair under $65 million, according to Dirt. Kurt Rappaport has the listing.

Ismaik could still clear a profit: Niami completed the home in 2013 and sold it to Ismaik a year later for $44 million.

The three-level home at 271 S. Mapleton Drive was designed by frequent Niami collaborator Paul McLean. It has 10 bedrooms and spans nearly 31,500 square feet.

Dubbed “Il Magione,” the house is every bit as opulent as Niami’s more recent works. There is a four-lane bowling alley, wine cellar, movie theater and private salon.

There is also a “medical center” in the basement with an operating room and dental offices. The interiors are decked out in Fendy-designed furniture.

The rear of the home opens to patios and a lawn leading to an oval-shaped swimming pool. There is another indoor pool and a spa as well. The property totals about an acre and a half.

Holmby Hills is one of L.A.’s swankiest neighborhoods and home to some palatial estates.

A former Google executive recently bought the Hilton family’s longtime haunt in the neighborhood for $62 million — California’s second-priciest deal of the year. Casey Kasem’s former estate this year fetched $34 million. Both sold with discounts.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





