Open Menu

Hilton estate sold to former Google CEO for $62M

Eric Schmidt's purchase is 2nd priciest deal to close this year in California

Los Angeles /
May.May 26, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eric Schmidt and Rick Hilton with 1060 Brooklawn Drive, Holmby Hills (Getty)
Eric Schmidt and Rick Hilton with 1060 Brooklawn Drive, Holmby Hills (Getty)

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt was the buyer of the Hilton family’s storied Holmby Hills estate.

Schmidt paid $61.5 million for the 2.6-acre estate and its 15,000-square-foot residence, according to Dirt.

The deal — the second priciest in the state this year — closed this month.

The sale price, while substantial, was well below the $75 million price tag that Rick Hilton put on the property in December.

It was Schmidt’s second eight-figure real estate purchase in Southern California in the past eight months. In September, he and his wife Wendy bought an 11-acre hilltop estate in Montecito for $30.8 million.

The Holmby Hills estate, sometimes called the Jay Paley Residence for its first owner, dates from the 1930s and was purchased by William Barron Hilton in the early 1960s. He lived there until he died in 2019.

The estate and its 13-bedroom home was designed by pioneering and prolific area architect Paul R. Williams.

The mansion is about as grand as one could expect, with decorative moldings, an 80-seat home theater, a wood-paneled formal dining room and large bedrooms.

The rear of the home opens to a large lawn leading to an ornate, Williams-designed pool with thousands of hand-painted tiles depicting the 12 astrological signs. There is also a tennis court on the property.

Schmidt was CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011 and held several key positions there in the following decade before retiring last year. His net worth is estimated to be north of $20 billion.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Celebrity Real EstateGooglehiltonHolmby Hills

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Bradley Cooper and his Pacific Palisades home (Getty, Realtor, iStock)
Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad
Bradley Cooper buys 2nd Pacific Palisades pad
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi with their Montecito ranch (Getty, Zillow)
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Ellen DeGeneres buys back Montecito estate from Tinder co-founder
Leonardo DiCaprio with 2566 Aberdeen Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Zillow)
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Leonardo DiCaprio buys century-old Los Feliz pad
Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his wife, actress Janet Jones. (Getty, Nicki and Karen / Compass)
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Wayne Gretzky sells Thousand Oaks compound — again
Matthew Stafford and renderings of his future Hidden Hills manse. (Getty, EGC Real Estate)
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Matthew Stafford scores Hidden Hills home after trade to Rams
Tobey Maguire and his $11 million acre of dirt. (Getty, David Offer)
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Tobey Maguire sells acre of dirt in Brentwood for $11M
Katy Perry and 9575 Lime Orchard Drive (Getty, Redfin)
Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad
Katy Perry unloads Beverly Hills Post Office pad
Anthony Davis and Stratford Circle mansion, Los Angeles (Getty, Google Maps)
Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court
Anthony Davis buys Bel Air mansion with b-ball court
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.