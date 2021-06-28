One of Southern California’s biggest industrial investors is expanding its footprint in Los Angeles, where the sector continues to thrive.

Rexford Industrial Realty paid $94 million for a four-building industrial park in the Arts District.

Rexford acquired the 261,528-square-foot Box Yard property from Bridge Industrial. Newmark handled the sale and announced the deal on Monday.

The complex at 2445-2560 E. 12th Street is 94 percent leased to textile manufacturers and clothing retailers, including styling firm DailyLook and online clothing wholesaler 2NE1 Apparel.

Chicago-based Bridge bought the industrial park for $68 million from Atlas Capital Group in 2019, records show. Bridge recently signed five tenants to the building in the last six months.

The Arts District has had a flurry of investment activity and plans in the last few months. SteelWave paid $80 million for a creative office complex in May and Continuum Partners proposed a $2 billion mixed-use development with 1,500 residential units and a hotel.