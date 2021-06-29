California has extended the statewide eviction moratorium for renters through Sept. 30.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature amended the moratorium and he signed the measure late Monday. The ban had been set to expire June 30.

The extension covers tenants who pay at least 25 percent of rent owed by the end of September. Los Angeles County last week extended its ban on residential and commercial evictions to Sept. 30 as well. The city’s moratorium is set to expire once Mayor Eric Garcetti lifts the public health emergency declaration, which remains in effect.

Under the amended AB 832, California will also cover 100 percent of back rent for low-income residents with a $5.2 billion assistance program.

“This extension is key to making sure that more people don’t lose the safety net helping them keep their home,” San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins said in a statement announcing the tentative deal on Friday.

Starting in October, the state will allow landlords to pursue new eviction cases against renters — unless tenants get approval to receive rental assistance.

Tom Bannon, CEO of the California Apartment Association — which represents multifamily landlords — expressed disappointment that the moratorium would be extended. He also said it was frustrating that California has been slow to disburse rental assistance payments, which would help smaller landlords.

California has struggled to pay out funds from its $2.6 billion rent-subsidy program implemented in January. At the end of May, the state had approved less than 10 percent of pending rental assistance applications.

Renter group Housing Now criticized the length of the moratorium extension, arguing three months was still not enough time to distribute the billions in rent relief.

“This timeline does not match the reality the state faces and tenants will be left out to dry,” Housing Now executive director Francisco Dueñas said in a statement on Friday.

Nationwide, President Biden recently extended the federal eviction moratorium to July 31.