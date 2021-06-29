Open Menu

California extends eviction moratorium

Deal covers tenants who pay at least 25% of rent owed by end of September

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 29, 2021 07:58 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of Gov. Gavin Newsom (iStock)
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Photo illustration and iStock)

California has extended the statewide eviction moratorium for renters through Sept. 30.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature amended the moratorium and he signed the measure late Monday. The ban had been set to expire June 30.

The extension covers tenants who pay at least 25 percent of rent owed by the end of September. Los Angeles County last week extended its ban on residential and commercial evictions to Sept. 30 as well. The city’s moratorium is set to expire once Mayor Eric Garcetti lifts the public health emergency declaration, which remains in effect.

Under the amended AB 832, California will also cover 100 percent of back rent for low-income residents with a $5.2 billion assistance program.

“This extension is key to making sure that more people don’t lose the safety net helping them keep their home,” San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins said in a statement announcing the tentative deal on Friday.

Starting in October, the state will allow landlords to pursue new eviction cases against renters — unless tenants get approval to receive rental assistance.

Tom Bannon, CEO of the California Apartment Association — which represents multifamily landlords — expressed disappointment that the moratorium would be extended. He also said it was frustrating that California has been slow to disburse rental assistance payments, which would help smaller landlords.

California has struggled to pay out funds from its $2.6 billion rent-subsidy program implemented in January. At the end of May, the state had approved less than 10 percent of pending rental assistance applications.

Renter group Housing Now criticized the length of the moratorium extension, arguing three months was still not enough time to distribute the billions in rent relief.

“This timeline does not match the reality the state faces and tenants will be left out to dry,” Housing Now executive director Francisco Dueñas said in a statement on Friday.

Nationwide, President Biden recently extended the federal eviction moratorium to July 31.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CoronavirusevictionsGavin Newsom

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The budget projects a massive tax pool of $76 billion (Getty)
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    State budget deal includes rent aid, programs for small businesses
    The measure bars landlords from evicting tenants who suffered a financial hardship brought on by the pandemic. (Getty)
    LA County extends eviction moratorium another 3 months
    LA County extends eviction moratorium another 3 months
     Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
    Eviction ban deadline knocks and California mulls extension
    Eviction ban deadline knocks and California mulls extension
    Aerial Shot of a Suburban Street in San Fernando Valley (Getty)
    San Fernando Valley home prices top another record in May
    San Fernando Valley home prices top another record in May
    Los Angeles rents are increasing - but not yet at pre-pandemic levels (Getty)
    Rents in LA are climbing from their pandemic lows
    Rents in LA are climbing from their pandemic lows
    (Getty)
    No more tiers — California’s economy fully reopens
    No more tiers — California’s economy fully reopens
    The Chateau Marmont (Getty) and protest signs (Unite Here Local 11)
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
    $2.6B rent relief program hampered by delays
    $2.6B rent relief program hampered by delays
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.