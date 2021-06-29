Kelly Clarkson has been doing a bit of housekeeping with her real estate portfolio.

The Grammy-winning singer paid just under $5.5 million for a Toluca Lake Colonial, days after selling her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion. Clarkson, who last year filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, still has a 10,000-square-foot Encino estate for sale.

In the most recent deal, Clarkson bought the 5,000-square-foot Toluca Lake home, according to the Los Angeles Times. Built in 1936, the Sarah Street property has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Clarkson got a $150,000 discount on its asking price. It last sold in mid-2018 for $4.9 million.

The home sits on about an acre and the property includes a pool and single-story guest house. There is also a combination tennis court and basketball court.

Clarkson, who shot to fame on “American Idol” and is best known for the song, “Since U Been Gone,” also recently sold her 20,000-square-foot home in Nashville for $6.3 million, according to the report.

Her Encino home is listed for $9 million.

