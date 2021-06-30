Olaf Carlson-Wee, who built his fortune in the virtual universe of cryptocurrencies, has acquired a 12,000-square foot mansion in the physical world of the Hollywood Hills for $28.5 million.

Carlson-Wee bought the mansion from Simon Kinberg, a director and screenwriter known for the “X-Men” movies, according to Dirt.

Kinberg bought the spec-built home at 1415 Devlin Drive for $31.5 million in early 2018. Built by Paul McLean in 2017, it includes expansive views of Los Angeles, a movie theater, pool and extensive grass areas.

Since selling the Hollywood Hills home, Kinberg has moved into a $15.5 million home in Brentwood.

Carlson-Wee’s new home is one of three mansions in the Hollywood Hills that has sold for over $20 million in the last three months, according to Zillow, including one located across the street at 1422 Devlin Drive.

Carlson-Wee was the first employee of Coinbase and subsequently founded Polychain Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund. His new L.A. purchase will be his second home, according to Dirt, as he’s still based in San Francisco.

[Dirt] — Isabella Farr