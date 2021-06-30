Open Menu

Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site

Australian industrial developer acquired the facility in 2019 for more than $200M

Los Angeles /
Jun.June 30, 2021 06:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)
Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)

For this massive industrial site, attracting a suitable occupant really was rocket science.

Two years after acquiring the 1.3-million-square-foot former Boeing C-17 plant in Long Beach, Goodman has found its tenant: another aerospace firm.

Commercial spaceflight startup Relativity Space signed a long-term lease at the facility, the company announced on Wednesday. It is expected to move its first employees to the site in January 2022.

Goodman, an Australian developer whose industrial portfolio spans five continents, bought the 83-acre former Boeing site at 2400 East Wardlow Rd. in 2019 for more than $200 million.

By taking on Relativity Space as a tenant, Goodman did not have to demolish and reconstruct the facility, the firm’s North American CEO, Anthony Rozic, said in a statement.

The space startup, backed by Blackrock and Fidelity as well as venture capital firms Tiger Global, 3L and ICONIQ Capital, will use the facility to build 3D-printed rockets and other launch vehicles.

The property will have the capacity to house 2,000 employees, a metallurgical lab, 3D printers and a mission control center.

Relativity’s new plant will be just the latest aerospace operation to be lured to Long Beach, following Virgin Orbit, Rocket Lab, Morf3D and SpaceX. Mayor Robert Garcia has taken to calling the area “Space Beach.” Relativity Space’s corporate headquarters are already located in Long Beach, just over two miles from the new facility.

But Long Beach is not the only California locality on Goodman’s radar for big industrial plays. Most recently, the firm began construction on a 1.5-million-square-foot logistics facility in Fullerton, targeting e-commerce tenants.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateindustrial real estateLong Beach

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Box Yard property and Rexford Industrial co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel (Box Yard LA. Rexford Industrial)
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    A rendering of Hyatt Hotel Nue (nKlosures)
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    Rendering of the project (NMDA for CIM Group)
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    The San Pedro Fish Market is one of the top-grossing restaurants in the U.S. (Getty, Facebook via San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant / Photo Illustration by Alison Bushor for The Real Deal)
    San Pedro Fish Market plans new “supersize” restaurant
    San Pedro Fish Market plans new “supersize” restaurant
    The Chateau Marmont (Getty) and protest signs (Unite Here Local 11)
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    Chateau Marmont workers say iconic West Hollywood hotel misused rescue funds
    15301 Springdale Street and Crown Associates president Mitchell Bloom. (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million
    SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million
    Small Business Administration administrator Isabel Guzman (Getty, iStock)
    Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
    Starved for relief: Restaurants seek $76B, far more than budgeted
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.