Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion

Utah senator’s property was assessed at $15M

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 06, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Mitt Romney and the La Jolla beachfront property (Google Maps, Getty)
Sen. Mitt Romney has seized on a hot Southern California housing market.

The Utah senator and former Replublican presidential nominee sold his 11,000-square-foot La Jolla mansion, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Romney announced the sale during a virtual discussion with the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah’s largest business association.

No price was announced for the beachfront home at 311 Dunemere Drive, but the property was assessed at $15.3 million, according to the report. Romney and his wife Ann paid $12 million in 2008 for the property, which at the time included a 3,000-square-foot home. The couple demolished it and built the existing mansion.

The Romneys faced backlash over the new home, with some locals claiming it was out of place with smaller houses next door.

The Romneys explored selling the San Diego County home in 2015. The Republican senator and his wife still own four other properties: a 5,900-square-foot home in Holladay, Utah; a ski chalet in Park City, Utah; a vacation home in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, and a home in the Washington, D.C., area.

This month, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein relisted her 5-acre estate in Lake Tahoe for $41 million.

[SLT] — Isabella Farr

Celebrity Real Estateluxury real estateSan Diego

