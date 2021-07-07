Open Menu

Landmarked Hollywood office complex will become affordable housing

ABS Properties will convert Hollywood Western Building into 79-unit apartment

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 07, 2021 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Hollywood & Western Building (WikiMedia via Downtowngal)
The Hollywood & Western Building (WikiMedia via Downtowngal)

A landmarked office building in Hollywood is slated to become affordable housing, at a time when the Los Angeles office market remains well off pre-pandemic levels while apartment supply remains low.

ABS Properties intends to convert the upper floors of the Hollywood Western Building into 79 deed-restricted affordable units, according to Urbanize. The firm will retain 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The project could begin in the coming weeks.

The Art Deco building sits at 5500-5510 Hollywood Boulevard and is also known as the Mayer Building for one of its developers, Metro Goldwyn Mayer.

The building was designed by architect S. Charles Lee. Los Angeles made it a Historic-Cultural Monument in 1988. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015, the same year ABS Properties bought it. ABS’ Samir Srivastava said the preservation group Hollywood Heritage is involved with the project to help preserve the building’s historic features.

ABS Properties is also developing housing on a neighboring site. Plans call for a seven-story building with 95 units and ground-floor retail space, according to Urbanize.

The area east of the 101 freeway has seen a surge in residential development over the last several years.

Wood Partners bought a still-unfinished 161-unit project about two blocks west for $23 million in mid-2018. Later that year, the firm sold a 280-unit apartment complex next door to the Hollywood Western Building to Vanbarton Group for $148 million.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    affordable housingHollywood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Anaheim Councilmember Trevor O’Neil  (Facebook, iStock)
    In Orange County, pushback over state’s homebuilding goal
    In Orange County, pushback over state’s homebuilding goal
    A rendering of Hyatt Hotel Nue (nKlosures)
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    The State Building and Construction Trades Council president Robbie Hunter (CA Building Trades, iStock)
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    State could require union labor on all affordable housing projects
    A rendering of La Veranda (Abode Communities)
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Affordable projects in Boyle Heights and Winnetka get LA city bond financing
    Residences at Westgate, The Hudson and Waterford co-founder John Drachman (Waterford Property Company, the CSCDA)
    Waterford Property pays $335M for 2 Pasadena rental complexes
    Waterford Property pays $335M for 2 Pasadena rental complexes
    Superintendent Austin Beutner with Normont Elementary School (LAUSD)
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    LA Unified School District explores affordable housing development for employees
    (Getty, Immersive Van Gogh, iStock)
    Former Amoeba Records building, facing demo, will host Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
    Former Amoeba Records building, facing demo, will host Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
    (iStock)
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    LA County is short 500K affordable rental homes
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.