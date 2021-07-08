Open Menu

USC presidential mansion sale breaks record

$25M deal for Seeley Mudd Estate in San Marino was slightly above asking

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 08, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1550 Oak Grove Ave
1550 Oak Grove Ave

When the University of Southern California’s presidential mansion hit the market for $25 million in February, luxury property sales were up but buyers were receiving discounts.
That was not the case here.

The Seeley Mudd Estate in San Marino sold at slightly above asking — $500,000 to be precise — according to the Los Angeles Times.

That made the deal the priciest ever recorded in San Marino. The property, which hadn’t changed hands in 40 years, went into contract less than a month after listing. The buyer was not known.

The 7-acre property has been home to USC presidents since 1979 and the 13,000-square-foot mansion was often used to host dinners, parties and other events. Built in 1934 by Reginald Davis Johnson, it has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The grounds were donated to the school by General George Patton and Henry Huntington. Along with the main home, the property includes a pool, sunken tennis court, guesthouse, log cabin, and a carriage house with a gas station.

The school sold the property in part to offset lost revenue from the pandemic. USC froze hiring last year and reduced President Carol Folt’s salary by 20 percent.

The school bought a smaller property in Santa Monica, which will serve as the president’s residence, paying $8.6 million.

Developer and USC Board of Trustees Chairman Rick Caruso said last year that the Seeley Mudd Estate was expensive to maintain and would need $20 million to update.

The sale makes Goodwin Gaw’s 1.8-acre estate, which he listed for $22 million in April, the priciest home on the market in San Marino.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch





     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA luxury real estatesan marinousc

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    (iStock)
    LA County signed contracts tick down — slightly — in June
    LA County signed contracts tick down — slightly — in June
    Miley Cyrus and the Hidden Hills property (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Groups)
    Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
    Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
    Montecito estate’s $74M listing eyes record
    Montecito estate’s $74M listing eyes record
    Montecito estate’s $74M listing eyes record
    Kelly Clarkson and the Toluca Lake house (Compass, Getty)
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Canyon Partners CEO Mitch Julis and his estate (Shelley Aaronson / Sotheby's)
    Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner with their Encino property (Getty, Compass)
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market
    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put Encino mansion on market
    Pink and husband Carey Hart with their Malibu house (Getty, The Agency Real Estate)
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    Pink knew: Pop star returns to Malibu with $14M purchase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.