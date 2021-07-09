Open Menu

Rihanna asking $80K a month for her Beverly Hills mansion

Coldwater Canyon mansion is one of fashion mogul’s half-dozen luxury properties

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 09, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rihanna and her Beverly Hills home (Getty)
Rihanna and her Beverly Hills home (Getty)

She has nine Grammys, a luxury fashion brand, cosmetics company and various humanitarian ventures, but Rihanna may also soon become a landlord. She recently listed her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion for rent at $80,000 per month, according to Dirt.

Rihanna bought the 7,600-square-foot estate, located near Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills Post Office, for $13.8 million earlier this year. The seller was tech entrepreneur Daniel Starr, who had demolished and rebuilt most of the original 1930s structure. The home features mountain views, along with a central courtyard, pool and spa, fire pit lounge and private gym. The interior is open plan, with white walls, parquet hardwood floors and extensive marble.

Rihanna — ranked by Forbes as the world’s wealthiest female musician with a $600 million fortune as of 2019 — won’t miss the living space. She also owns a condo along L.A.’s Wilshire Corridor, a Century City penthouse, a mansion in Hollywood Hills and a vacation home in Barbados.

This spring, just weeks after buying the Coldwater Canyon mansion, she also bought the house directly next door, paying $10 million for a 3,500-square-foot Tudor-style property with a massive pool.

The rental nearly six-figure listing comes as average rent prices in Los Angeles have actually been falling: A recent USC report found that the pandemic-inspired “large-scale move away from central cities to suburbs” had led to a rise in vacancy in much of central L.A. The report projected that trend, and its associated dip in rent prices, could continue, while rent prices in the suburbs might keep climbing.

[Dirt] — Trevor Bach 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Beverly HillsBeverly Hills post officeCelebrity Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Director Todd Phillips and the property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    “The Joker” director seriously asks $35M for Beverly Hills mansion
    “The Joker” director seriously asks $35M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Big Ticket scores big sale on unfinished Malibu estate
    Johnny Hallyday and the Pacific Palisades property (Getty, Coldwell Banker Realty)
    Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
    Merci, merci beaucoup: French Elvis’ 12K sf mansion sells
    Mitt Romney and the La Jolla beachfront property (Google Maps, Getty)
    Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
    Mitt Romney sells 11K-sf La Jolla mansion
    California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Lake Tahoe compound (Getty, Redfin)
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    California senator relists Lake Tahoe compound for $41M
    Miley Cyrus and the Hidden Hills property (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Groups)
    Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
    Miley flips Hidden Hills pad after reno without wrecking ball
    Kelly Clarkson and the Toluca Lake house (Compass, Getty)
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Since he’s been gone, Kelly Clarkson has reshuffled her real estate
    Canyon Partners CEO Mitch Julis and his estate (Shelley Aaronson / Sotheby's)
    Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion
    Canyon Partners co-founder asks $50M for Beverly Hills mansion
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.