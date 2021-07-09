She has nine Grammys, a luxury fashion brand, cosmetics company and various humanitarian ventures, but Rihanna may also soon become a landlord. She recently listed her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion for rent at $80,000 per month, according to Dirt.

Rihanna bought the 7,600-square-foot estate, located near Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills Post Office, for $13.8 million earlier this year. The seller was tech entrepreneur Daniel Starr, who had demolished and rebuilt most of the original 1930s structure. The home features mountain views, along with a central courtyard, pool and spa, fire pit lounge and private gym. The interior is open plan, with white walls, parquet hardwood floors and extensive marble.

Rihanna — ranked by Forbes as the world’s wealthiest female musician with a $600 million fortune as of 2019 — won’t miss the living space. She also owns a condo along L.A.’s Wilshire Corridor, a Century City penthouse, a mansion in Hollywood Hills and a vacation home in Barbados.

This spring, just weeks after buying the Coldwater Canyon mansion, she also bought the house directly next door, paying $10 million for a 3,500-square-foot Tudor-style property with a massive pool.

The rental nearly six-figure listing comes as average rent prices in Los Angeles have actually been falling: A recent USC report found that the pandemic-inspired “large-scale move away from central cities to suburbs” had led to a rise in vacancy in much of central L.A. The report projected that trend, and its associated dip in rent prices, could continue, while rent prices in the suburbs might keep climbing.

[Dirt] — Trevor Bach