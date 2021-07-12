Open Menu

Hackman inks Erewhon market to space at Culver Steps

High-end chain will join Amazon, which has space in complex for production wing

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 12, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Culver Steps and Hackman Capital Partners CEO Michael Hackman (Photos via The Culver Steps, Hackman Capital)
Culver Steps and Hackman Capital Partners CEO Michael Hackman (Photos via The Culver Steps, Hackman Capital)

High-end grocery chain Erewhon market signed a lease for its ninth Los Angeles location at Hackman Capital Partners’ Culver Steps.

Erewhon is taking 14,258 square feet at the Culver City complex at 9300 Culver Boulevard, according to Commercial Observer.
The supermarket joins cosmetics retailer Sephora and ice cream chain Salt & Straw as the property’s retail tenants. Amazon leases all of Culver Steps’ 75,000 square feet of office space for its content production wing.

The Erewhon location is slated to open in mid-2022. It will compete with a Trader Joe’s next door.

Tech and media companies have been pouring into Culver City in recent years, invigorating the area’s retail and office space.

Erewhon is also a competitor of Amazon-owned Whole Foods, which does not have a location nearby. Amazon did launch its Amazon Fresh supermarket brand in L.A. in 2019, and currently has around a dozen stores.

Supermarkets are a big get for retail and mixed-use landlords, attracting regular foot traffic and repeat customers.

Not far away on the Westside, Hines last month secured Gelson’s supermarket — another upscale grocer — for 36,000 square feet at its West Edge complex. West Edge is under construction and Hines expects to open it next year.

[CO] — Dennis Lynch





