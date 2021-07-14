Open Menu

Developer plans 123-unit SRO in Pasadena

The Arbor would have all studio units and 2.5K-sf of retail space

Jul.July 14, 2021 12:08 PM
TRD Staff
100 E. Green Street (Google Maps)

A local developer is looking to build a 123-unit single-room occupancy complex in Pasadena.

The 86,000-square-foot building would have all studio apartments and 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, according to Urbanize. Parking would be underground and at-grade.

The project site is a roughly three-quarter-acre vacant lot at 100 E. Green Street. The owner is listed as Pasadena-based attorney Steven Stathatos.

The property is directly across the street from the recently sold Bank of America building at 101 S. Marengo Avenue. Atlas Capital Group bought that monolithic office building from Woodridge Capital Partners for $72 million.

Plans for the Green Street project — called The Arbor, according to a Pasadena city report — include multiple roof decks and public open space at street level.

Single-room occupancy units are typically rented out on a month-to-month basis, generally inexpensive — or even subsidized — and often converted from hotel rooms. Rooms share facilities like kitchens, but there is no indication that such an arrangement is planned at The Arbor. [Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch https://urbanize.city/la/post/pasadena-sro-apartments-100-green-street-arroyo-parkway





