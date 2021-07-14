A local developer is looking to build a 123-unit single-room occupancy complex in Pasadena.

The 86,000-square-foot building would have all studio apartments and 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, according to Urbanize. Parking would be underground and at-grade.

The project site is a roughly three-quarter-acre vacant lot at 100 E. Green Street. The owner is listed as Pasadena-based attorney Steven Stathatos.

The property is directly across the street from the recently sold Bank of America building at 101 S. Marengo Avenue. Atlas Capital Group bought that monolithic office building from Woodridge Capital Partners for $72 million.

Plans for the Green Street project — called The Arbor, according to a Pasadena city report — include multiple roof decks and public open space at street level.