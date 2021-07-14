Open Menu

WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building

Califia Farms to move into 29K sf at The Maxwell

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 14, 2021 11:27 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani with The Maxwell (Hudson, WeWork)
Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani with The Maxwell (Hudson, WeWork)

In its latest retreat, the once-high-flying co-working firm WeWork has dropped some of its space at an office building in the Arts District owned by Hudson Pacific Properties.

Plant-based milk manufacturer Califia Farms signed a long-term lease for 29,440 square feet at The Maxwell at 1019 E. 4th Place, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Newmark’s Craig Kish represented Califia Farms. CBRE is listed as the broker for The Maxwell development.

In 2019, WeWork signed a deal to occupy the entire building at 1019 E. 4th Place and an adjacent parking and office building at 1003 E. 4th Place — a total of 102,963 square feet of office space.

The oat and almond milk maker will take over two floors at 1019 E. 4th. Califia was previously around the corner at 1321 Palmetto St., an office building owned by nonprofit The Fond Land Preservation Foundation.

Hudson Pacific bought the two buildings that make up The Maxwell for $40 million in 2015, records show. The firm then completed renovations on the properties in 2019.

Just last year, WeWork held all five of 1019 E. 4th’s floors, according to a brochure for the space. The co-working company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn’t the first building in Los Angeles that WeWork has recently exited. In March, the firm canceled its long-term lease at a Hollywood office building owned by CIM Group.

In June 2020, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said the company was rethinking one in five of its leases, but continued to try and fill millions of square feet of empty office space across L.A. and New York City. It then shut down four locations in Manhattan.

In the second quarter of this year, WeWork said 53% of its entire portfolio was occupied. The firm is still planning to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company, in a deal valuing the company at $9 billion including debt.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Arts DistrictHudson Pacific PropertiesLA Office MarketWeWork

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LPC's Rob Kane and Angelo Gordon CEO Adam Schwartz with the property (LPC, Angelo Gordon)
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon pay $73M for office complex
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon pay $73M for office complex
    The Box Yard property and Rexford Industrial co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel (Box Yard LA. Rexford Industrial)
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    2000 Avenue of the Stars and CAA CEO Richard Lovett (Gensler, Getty)
    Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
    Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
    Pacific Design Center’s Green Building, WeWork’s Elton Kwok, FabFitFun’s Michael Broukim. (Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, WeWork, FabFitFun)
    WeWork keeps focus on larger, “enterprise” tenants
    WeWork keeps focus on larger, “enterprise” tenants
    A rendering of the project with East End Capital managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz. (Relativity Architects, East End Capital)
    East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
    East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
    The Colorado Center with Hulu President Kelly Campbell and Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas (inset) (Photos via Getty, LA Realty Partners)
    Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
    Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
    Rendering of the Pasadena complex. (Smith Group / City of Pasadena)
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    500 S. Santa Fe Avenue (CEB Construction)
    SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
    SteelWave buys Arts District office campus for $80M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.