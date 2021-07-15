Open Menu

Hidden Hills mansion and boutique winery hits the market for $13.8M

Set on 1.5 acres, the vineyard can produce 300 cases of wine per year

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 15, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
25045 Jim Bridger Road (Redfin)

A Hidden Hills mansion and active hillside vineyard has listed for $13.8 million.

The 1.5-acre property can produce about 300 cases of wine per year, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The sellers are Wish Vineyards’ Susan and Bill Hayes.

The operation at 25045 Jim Bridger Road is turnkey — the buyers will have the option to retain a crew that tends to the vines and harvests the estate’s cabernet sauvignon and merlot grapes.

In terms of California vineyards, the Hidden Hills operation is on the small side. That isn’t surprising given the premium for land in the area.

Similar-sized boutique operations are spread throughout L.A.’s tony neighborhoods, like Jerry Perenchio’s former 1.3-acre vineyard and home near the late businessman’s Chartwell Estate.

The mansion is hardly a side note. Built in 1988, the brick home totals 11,320 square feet with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The home wraps around a large motor court accessed through a covered gate.

Interior spaces include several rooms with wood-panel walls and built-in shelving. The floors are a mix of hardwood and bricks. Naturally, there is a wine cellar.

The rear of the home includes ample patio space, a swimming pool, spa and an outdoor grilling area. The vineyard is set on a hillside off the back yard.

[LADN] —Dennis Lynch





    Hidden Hills

