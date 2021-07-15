A Korean makeup manufacturer is applying itself to a Rexford Industrial Realty warehouse in Atwater Village.

The Creme Shop inked a deal to sublease a 100,500-square-foot warehouse from marketing and supply chain firm Orora Visual. NAI Capital represented Orora Visual in the deal, while KW Commercial represented The Creme Shop.

Rexford bought the warehouse at 3116 Ave. 32 from packaging firm Schawk in 2014, records show. The property is located in a California enterprise zone, which provides hiring and sales tax incentives to businesses located in these areas.

Earlier this week, Rexford signed dietary supplement maker Lief Labs to a warehouse lease in Valencia.

Vacancy rates for industrial properties are at all-time lows across the Los Angeles region, leading to more subleases and off-market deals.