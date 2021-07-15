Open Menu

Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease

Creme Shop takes over at Rexford Industrial-owned Atwater Village complex

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 15, 2021 02:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)
Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)

A Korean makeup manufacturer is applying itself to a Rexford Industrial Realty warehouse in Atwater Village.

The Creme Shop inked a deal to sublease a 100,500-square-foot warehouse from marketing and supply chain firm Orora Visual. NAI Capital represented Orora Visual in the deal, while KW Commercial represented The Creme Shop.

Rexford bought the warehouse at 3116 Ave. 32 from packaging firm Schawk in 2014, records show. The property is located in a California enterprise zone, which provides hiring and sales tax incentives to businesses located in these areas.

Earlier this week, Rexford signed dietary supplement maker Lief Labs to a warehouse lease in Valencia.

Vacancy rates for industrial properties are at all-time lows across the Los Angeles region, leading to more subleases and off-market deals.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Atwater Villageindustrial real estateLA IndustrialRexford Industrial Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Lief Labs CEO Adel Villalobos with a rendering of the project (Rexford, Lief Labs)
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Development is accelerating since a brief slowdown brought on by the pandemic (Getty)
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
    Stanley Point's Kevin Stanley and Bain Capital Real Estate's Andrew Terris with the property (Google Maps, Stanley, Bain)
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    The Box Yard property and Rexford Industrial co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel (Box Yard LA. Rexford Industrial)
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    Rexford pays $94M for Arts District industrial park
    15301 Springdale Street and Crown Associates president Mitchell Bloom. (LinkedIn, CBRE)
    SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million
    SARES REGIS sells Orange County warehouses to Crown Associates for $35.3 million
    Rexford Industrial Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer and the property (Rexford, Zillow)
    Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
    Rexford Industrial co-CEO pays $17M for Brentwood home
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.