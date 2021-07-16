Open Menu

Stos Partners pays $22M for Pomona warehouse

Deal for 183K sf complex adds to growing SoCal industrial holdings

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 16, 2021 10:00 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Stos Partners Principal CJ Stos and 159 N San Antonio Avenue 
Stos Partners Principal CJ Stos and 159 N San Antonio Avenue

An investment firm has added to its substantial industrial portfolio in Southern California.

Stos Partners bought a 183,000-square-foot warehouse in Pomona for $22.3 million in an off-market transaction, the company said. Lee & Associates represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.

An LLC linked to Kurt and Dirk Richter previously owned the property, records show. The property at 159 N. San Antonio Avenue is fully leased to Pregis, a packaging and manufacturing firm.

The sale followed two offers that resulted in failed escrows, said Stos’ head of acquisitions, Tanner Jansen.

San Diego-based Stos plans to make interior and exterior renovations to lift rents to market rate. Monthly rents for industrial properties in Los Angeles this year have jumped 13.9 percent year over year to $1.01 a foot, according to data from Newmark.

Stos closed on $42 million in properties over the last few weeks, the firm said. It has acquired over 140 buildings, including at least 50 industrial properties across Southern California.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial MarketLA IndustrialPomona

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    The assistance is available to theaters with fewer than 99 seats (Getty)
    California lawmakers set aside $50M in massive state budget to aid small theaters
    California lawmakers set aside $50M in massive state budget to aid small theaters
    Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Development is accelerating since a brief slowdown brought on by the pandemic (Getty)
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
    Goodman Group CEO Gregory Goodman with renderings of the facility (Goodman, Relativity Space)
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    Goodman signs spaceflight startup to 1.3M-sf former Boeing site
    A rendering of Hyatt Hotel Nue (nKlosures)
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    Rendering of the project (NMDA for CIM Group)
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    Renderings of One Beverly Hills and Beny Alagem. (One Beverly Hills, Getty)
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    Beny Alagem’s $2B Beverly Hills project gets go-ahead
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.