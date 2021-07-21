The Culver City Council gave Sandstone Properties the go-ahead to build a 175-room hotel in the city’s south end.

The council unanimously approved the five-story project at 11469 Jefferson Boulevard, according to Urbanize. Sandstone will demolish a strip mall to build the hotel.

The project site is at the corner of Slauson Avenue near the interchange of interstates 405 and 90. Some neighbors objected to the project, arguing that more housing is needed in the area, and expressing concern about the hotel’s impact on traffic.

Labor unions UNITE HERE Local 11 and Supporters Alliance for Environmental Responsibility also objected to the project but the council denied their appeals.

Renderings show a curving design from Nakada Partners with a rooftop pool and lounge area and a central courtyard. There are also plans for a restaurant and a 138-car subterranean parking garage.

Sandstone bought the development site in 2014 for $4.6 million. News surfaced of their hotel plans in 2019. With approvals in hand, the firm expects to break ground early next year and finish construction in 2024.

Sandstone tapped boutique operator Springboard Hospitality to run the hotel, which will be called “The Jeff,” according to a project website.

Sandstone also is working on a 730-key hotel project on Pico Boulevard in Downtown Los Angeles. The firm bought that 2.6-acre property for $42 million in 2017.

