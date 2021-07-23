Onni Group has scored a new tenant at its Atria West complex in Westwood.

Agency for the Performing Arts is taking around 43,000 square feet at the 107,700-square-foot property, according to Commercial Observer.

The lease is about 6,700 square feet larger than the talent agency’s current space in Beverly Hills. APA’s roster includes actor Jeff Bridges, and the band Nickleback and rapper 50 Cent.

APA’s new offices at 10585 Santa Monica Boulevard sit just outside Century City, where rival Creative Artists Agency recently renewed a lease for its 290,000-square-foot headquarters.

Leasing activity in L.A. slowed during the pandemic, leading to a glut in available space. That continued into this year, and though the pace picked up somewhat in the second quarter, it’s well below pre-pandemic levels.

Onni, which owns office properties across the city, is better known for its high-profile development projects.

The firm has thousands of residential units planned in Downtown L.A. and earlier this year finally secured city approval for its 1.5-million-square-foot redevelopment of Times Mirror Square.

The company is also working on a 347-unit mixed-use tower in the Arts District and a 14-story office project in Hollywood.

Its office holdings include the Wilshire Courtyard in Mid-Wilshire, which has lately caused some issues for the company. Onni defaulted on the property’s mortgage and was soon after sued by tenant Mob Scene for allegedly trying to find “a backdoor way” to secure federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Meanwhile, a former APA employee last month sued the agency, alleging a partner at the firm sexually harassed her, Variety reported. The company denies the claim and alleges the allegations were made up.

[CO] —Dennis Lynch