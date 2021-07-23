Open Menu

Onni inks lease with Agency for Performing Arts at Atria West

Office leases are slowly picking up in LA, but still well below pre-pandemic levels

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 23, 2021 11:07 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Agency for the Performing Arts CEO Jim Gosnell with the complex (Getty, Atria West)
Agency for the Performing Arts CEO Jim Gosnell with the complex (Getty, Atria West)

Onni Group has scored a new tenant at its Atria West complex in Westwood.

Agency for the Performing Arts is taking around 43,000 square feet at the 107,700-square-foot property, according to Commercial Observer.

The lease is about 6,700 square feet larger than the talent agency’s current space in Beverly Hills. APA’s roster includes actor Jeff Bridges, and the band Nickleback and rapper 50 Cent.

APA’s new offices at 10585 Santa Monica Boulevard sit just outside Century City, where rival Creative Artists Agency recently renewed a lease for its 290,000-square-foot headquarters.

Leasing activity in L.A. slowed during the pandemic, leading to a glut in available space. That continued into this year, and though the pace picked up somewhat in the second quarter, it’s well below pre-pandemic levels.

Onni, which owns office properties across the city, is better known for its high-profile development projects.

The firm has thousands of residential units planned in Downtown L.A. and earlier this year finally secured city approval for its 1.5-million-square-foot redevelopment of Times Mirror Square.

The company is also working on a 347-unit mixed-use tower in the Arts District and a 14-story office project in Hollywood.

Its office holdings include the Wilshire Courtyard in Mid-Wilshire, which has lately caused some issues for the company. Onni defaulted on the property’s mortgage and was soon after sued by tenant Mob Scene for allegedly trying to find “a backdoor way” to secure federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Meanwhile, a former APA employee last month sued the agency, alleging a partner at the firm sexually harassed her, Variety reported. The company denies the claim and alleges the allegations were made up.

[CO] —Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    LA Office MarketOnni GroupWestwood

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani with The Maxwell (Hudson, WeWork)
    WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building
    WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building
    LPC's Rob Kane and Angelo Gordon CEO Adam Schwartz with the property (LPC, Angelo Gordon)
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon pay $73M for office complex
    LPC West, Angelo Gordon pay $73M for office complex
    2000 Avenue of the Stars and CAA CEO Richard Lovett (Gensler, Getty)
    Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
    Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
    A rendering of the project with East End Capital managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz. (Relativity Architects, East End Capital)
    East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
    East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
    The Colorado Center with Hulu President Kelly Campbell and Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas (inset) (Photos via Getty, LA Realty Partners)
    Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
    Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
    Rendering of the Pasadena complex. (Smith Group / City of Pasadena)
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    Latest medical office complex planned in Pasadena
    An aerial view of the site (Google Maps, iStock)
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    L’Oréal CEO Stéphane Rinderknech and Hackman Capital CEO Michael Hackman with a rendering of the project (888 Douglas)
    Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
    Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.