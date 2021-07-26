Open Menu

Bernard Huberman, who built a 3M-sf property portfolio, dies

Last year, company ventured into media space with purchase of Hollywood’s Television Center movie studio

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 26, 2021 11:05 AM
TRD Staff
BLT Enterprises founder Bernard Huberman dies at 65
Bernard Huberman (Television Center TV and BLT Enterprises)

BLT Enterprises founder Bernard Huberman, whose company now has a property portfolio of more than 3 million square feet, died July 10 at 65.

Huberman founded the Santa Monica-based company in 1984. It holdings include industrial, creative office and soundstage properties, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal, which first reported on Huberman’s death.

Huberman grew up in Boyle Heights and got his start working at his father’s scrap metal yard. He started driving a garbage truck and built a small business picking up demolition debris, eventually operating a fleet of 38 trucks.

BLT started out in that same space, developing and operating transfer stations and recycling facilities. Within a few years, BLT developed the Central L.A. Recycling and Transfer Station in Downtown Los Angeles.

BLT branched out into the wider commercial real estate industry in 1996. The company now owns a diverse portfolio, including office, retail, and residential properties.

BLT also continues to operate and develop waste management and recycling facilities across Southern California and as far north as Sacramento.

The firm has been involved in two large investment sales since the beginning of 2020. A $48 million sale of 6100 Canoga Avenue in Warner Center was one of the largest retail deals of last year.

Later in August, the firm bought  Hollywood’s Television Center movie studio for $64 million. It is the firm’s largest play in the media space.

[LABJ] — Dennis Lynch

