Open Menu

Relevant Group loses co-founder Richard Heyman

Heyman started Hollywood-based hotel development firm in 2007 with managing partner Grant King

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 26, 2021 08:35 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Relevant Group co-founders Grant King and Richard Heyman (Facebook via Related)
Relevant Group co-founders Grant King and Richard Heyman (Facebook via Related)

Richard Heyman, the co-founder of Relevant Group, a developer set on building a mini-empire of hotels in Hollywood, has left the firm.

Heyman, who helped start the company in 2007 along with Grant King, left Relevant Group this year, The Real Deal has learned. Relevant Group’s operating partner, Dan Daley, confirmed Heyman has left. Heyman could not be reached for comment.

In 2007, Heyman and King came up with a plan to build a mini-empire of hotels in Hollywood, in a two-block radius between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards.

But the pandemic troubled their dreams. The firm ran into rising construction costs and delays, pushing back opening dates for two of their anticipated Hollywood hotels: the 212-room Tommiel and the 190-room Thompson.

In April, Relevant secured $72 million in “rescue” financing — a three-year, fixed-rate mezzanine loan — for both hotels from New York-based Machine Investment Group. It also got a three-year extension on a $136 million construction loan for both projects.

Now the Thompson is set to open next month, with the Tommie to open in September, Daley said.

The hotels will be run by Relevant Group’s hospitality management firm, while food and beverage will be managed by a hospitality firm that Daley recently founded himself, called Ten Five Hospitality.

Relevant’s portfolio of open and operating properties — which only includes its Dream hotel in Hollywood — is now performing “phenomenally,” Daley said. Earlier this month, the hotel’s general manager Vaughn Davis told CoStar the hotel is “on the mend,” with the majority of bookings for short-term leisure.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Ten Five Hospitality will only manage food and beverage at both the Tommie and Thompson hotels.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    HollywoodhotelsRelevant Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo Illustration of California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty)
    California boosting incentives for soundstage development
    California boosting incentives for soundstage development
    Steven and Alex Hakim, Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart with Hollywood Tower (Getty, Facebook via Hollywood Tower)
    Buyer revealed for Hollywood Tower where Monroe, Bogart once lived
    Buyer revealed for Hollywood Tower where Monroe, Bogart once lived
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    The Hollywood & Western Building (WikiMedia via Downtowngal)
    Landmarked Hollywood office complex will become affordable housing
    Landmarked Hollywood office complex will become affordable housing
    Hyatt Regency LAX and Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters CEO Dan Langford (Hyatt)
    LAX Hyatt Regency changes hands for $75M
    LAX Hyatt Regency changes hands for $75M
    Rendering of the Project (City of Pasadena Design Commission / WATG)
    Medical office plans swapped for hotel proposal in Pasadena
    Medical office plans swapped for hotel proposal in Pasadena
    A rendering of Hyatt Hotel Nue (nKlosures)
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    S3D scores loan to build Hotel Nue Hollywood Hyatt
    Rendering of the project (NMDA for CIM Group)
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    CIM drops residential units at proposed West Hollywood hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.