Woodland Hills may be getting another apartment and hotel project.

Developer Urban Stearns filed plans to build a 228-unit rental and 39-key hotel at 6036 N. Variel Avenue, according to Los Angeles City Planning documents.

The Culver City-based investment firm is in escrow to buy the site — now an industrial building — from Scott and Rich Aronoff. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The eight-story project will include 73 studio apartments, 62 one-bedroom and 93 two-bedroom units. The hotel portion will be located on the second and third floors, with the apartments above. The building’s total size would be 220,000 square feet.

The site is located across the street from the 450,000-square-foot Warner Center office building.

Developers have recently looked to Woodland Hills to build mixed-use projects, albeit on a much larger scale. Last September, Kaplan Management filed plans to build a 1.2-million-square-foot project, with 880 residential units and a hotel.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is also planning to build a mixed-use megaproject a few blocks away. The $1.5 billion Promenade 2035 development includes 1,400 residential units, 280,000 square feet of retail, another 731,500 square feet of office space and 572 hotel rooms.