Open Menu

Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills

Project calls for 228 rental units and a 39-key hotel

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 27, 2021 09:36 AM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Plans for the Woodland Hills project with Urban Stearns co-founder Shy Cohen (Togawa Smith Martin, Urban Stearns)
Plans for the Woodland Hills project with Urban Stearns co-founder Shy Cohen (Togawa Smith Martin, Urban Stearns)

Woodland Hills may be getting another apartment and hotel project.

Developer Urban Stearns filed plans to build a 228-unit rental and 39-key hotel at 6036 N. Variel Avenue, according to Los Angeles City Planning documents.

The Culver City-based investment firm is in escrow to buy the site — now an industrial building — from Scott and Rich Aronoff. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The eight-story project will include 73 studio apartments, 62 one-bedroom and 93 two-bedroom units. The hotel portion will be located on the second and third floors, with the apartments above. The building’s total size would be 220,000 square feet.

The site is located across the street from the 450,000-square-foot Warner Center office building.

Developers have recently looked to Woodland Hills to build mixed-use projects, albeit on a much larger scale. Last September, Kaplan Management filed plans to build a 1.2-million-square-foot project, with 880 residential units and a hotel.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is also planning to build a mixed-use megaproject a few blocks away. The $1.5 billion Promenade 2035 development includes 1,400 residential units, 280,000 square feet of retail, another 731,500 square feet of office space and 572 hotel rooms.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    hotelsMultifamily LAresidential real estatewoodland hills

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Relevant Group co-founders Grant King and Richard Heyman (Facebook via Related)
    Relevant Group co-founder Richard Heyman exits firm
    Relevant Group co-founder Richard Heyman exits firm
    State Senator Scott Weiner is the primary author of Senate Bill 9 (Getty, California Legislative)
    Study: California’s “upzoning” bill would not lead to widespread redevelopment
    Study: California’s “upzoning” bill would not lead to widespread redevelopment
    Los Angeles housing market reaches new heights (Getty)
    Los Angeles home prices, sales soar to new records in Q2
    Los Angeles home prices, sales soar to new records in Q2
    Standard Communities Co-Founders Scott Alter and Jeffrey Jaeger with the Union South Bay complex (Standard Communities)
    Standard Communities buys 350-unit complex in Carson
    Standard Communities buys 350-unit complex in Carson
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Steven and Alex Hakim, Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart with Hollywood Tower (Getty, Facebook via Hollywood Tower)
    Buyer revealed for Hollywood Tower where Monroe, Bogart once lived
    Buyer revealed for Hollywood Tower where Monroe, Bogart once lived
    L.A. County property assessor Jeff Prang (iStock, L.A. County Assessor)
    Despite pandemic, LA County property values rise by $63B
    Despite pandemic, LA County property values rise by $63B
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford with their Hollywood home (Getty, Redfin)
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list storied Hollywood estate for $18.5M or $45K per month
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.