Caruso for mayor? Developer hints at possible LA run

Billionaire who pioneered open-air malls says he’s “being encouraged” to enter 2022 race

Jul.July 28, 2021 10:16 AM
TRD Staff
Caruso has previously expressed interest in a potential run (Getty, Photo Illustration by The Real Deal)
Eric Garcetti is on his way out as mayor of Los Angeles and billionaire developer Rick Caruso says he’s considering a run to replace him.

Caruso, who pioneered open-air shopping malls through his eponymous real estate firm, told KTLA he’s “being encouraged to do it, asked to do it. I’m having conversations about it and I’m thinking about it,” he said.

Caruso, who has previously expressed interest in a potential run, added he loves L.A. and, “there’s a lot of ways I can help the city.”

If he runs, Caruso can count on at least two opponents who have already declared their candidacy: L.A. City Councilmember Joe Busciano and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022, and the top-two vote-getters will face off in the general election set to take place that November.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden officially nominated Garcetti as U.S. Ambassador to India, a move that had been all but certain. If confirmed, Garcetti would immediately be off to the embassy in New Delhi. The City Council can appoint an interim mayor, including Council President Nury Martinez, who can act as mayor for the remainder of Garcetti’s term.

Meanwhile in New York, fellow real estate investor and perennial mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis has said he may run for mayor on the Republican or Liberal party ticket.

[KTLA] — Dennis Lynch





