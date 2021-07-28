Open Menu

Tiger West upsizes Hancock Park apartment project

Developer now wants to build 63 units, with a portion set aside as affordable

Jul.July 28, 2021 10:45 AM
TRD Staff
Tiger West founder Daniel Farasat with the location for the project (Google Maps, Tiger West)
Tiger West Capital wants to add nearly 25 units to its planned Hancock Park apartment project, seeking the change through the city’s Transit-Oriented Communities program.

Increasing the unit count to 63 at the 7000 Melrose Avenue project would also mean setting aside an additional amount as affordable, according to Urbanize.

The new proposal includes 6,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space and three levels of underground parking.

Tiger West plans the apartments as a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The TOC program allows developers to exceed certain parameters set by zoning in exchange for reserving a percentage of units as affordable in a development near transit. The general minimum is 10 percent of total units. In this case, going from 40 to 63 would likely require an additional two or three units be set aside as affordable.

Mika Design Group’s design for Tiger West’s new project is a U-shaped building of six stories around a central courtyard. Plans call for a rooftop pool and deck area.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch





