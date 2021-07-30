Open Menu

Robert Durst “too sick to continue” murder trial, defense claims

Real estate scion’s attorneys seek mistrial in killing of Susan Berman

Los Angeles /
Jul.July 30, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Robert Durst at the trail in May earlier this year (Getty)
Robert Durst at the trail in May earlier this year (Getty)

Robert Durst’s lead attorney wants the real estate scion’s murder trial to be stopped, claiming he is “too sick to continue.”

Dick DeGuerin made another request for a mistrial to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. The trial restarted with opening statements on May 18.

Durst is on trial for the 2000 killing of friend Susan Berman at her home in Benedict Canyon. The trial has been on and off amid the pandemic.

Durst’s lawyers have twice in the last few months asked Windham to declare a mistrial or indefinite delay.

On Thursday, DeGuerin repeated that Durst is “too sick to make the decision whether to testify.” He told the judge “it’s cruel and unusual for Mr. Durst to be put through this in his condition. You should put a stop to this.”

The defense team made a similar request in June, and submitted a report by Dr. Keith Klein with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Klein examined Durst at the defense’s request in May, saying he believed Durst should be hospitalized immediately.

Prosecutors aren’t buying the defense’s claims. L.A. County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said the request was a “get out of jail free card.”

Durst’s trial was first suspended in March 2020 as courts closed in response to the pandemic.

The judge denied the defense’s request for a mistrial last summer, but ultimately suspended the trial again before its most recent restart.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Durst OrganizationRobert Durst

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Durst in court on May 18, 2021 (Getty)
    Robert Durst’s murder trial restarts after year-long delay
    Robert Durst’s murder trial restarts after year-long delay
    Robert Durst appearing in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Getty)
    Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
    Robert Durst murder trial to restart following Covid delay
    Robert Durst (Photo by Alex Gallardo-Pool/Getty Images)
    Pandemic pushes back Robert Durst murder trial yet again
    Pandemic pushes back Robert Durst murder trial yet again
    Robert Durst (Credit: Jae C. Hong-Pool\Getty Images)
    Durst murder case set for next month after mistrial denied
    Durst murder case set for next month after mistrial denied
    Robert Durst appears in court for during opening statements in his murder trial on March 4, 2020 in Los Angeles (Photo by Etienne Laurent -Pool/Getty Images)
    Robert Durst murder trial suspended as courts shutter
    Robert Durst murder trial suspended as courts shutter
    Robert Durst (right), and his brother Douglas Durst, chairman of Durst Organization (left) (Credit: Jae C. Hong-Pool\Getty Images, and Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
    Douglas Durst to testify at Robert’s murder trial
    Douglas Durst to testify at Robert’s murder trial
    Robert Durst murder trial gets hit with a 6-month delay
    Robert Durst murder trial gets hit with a
    6-month delay
    Robert Durst murder trial gets hit with a
    6-month delay
    Robert Durst’s friend testifies his wife “mixed up” evidence about the accused murderer’s whereabouts in 2000
    Robert Durst’s friend testifies his wife “mixed up” evidence about the accused murderer’s whereabouts in 2000
    Robert Durst’s friend testifies his wife “mixed up” evidence about the accused murderer’s whereabouts in 2000
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.