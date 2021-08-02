Open Menu

Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County

Former NFL player Morgan Trent’s luxury group will lead expansion effort

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 02, 2021 10:00 AM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
Compass’ Morgan Trent and Aaron Kirman (Compass and Aaron Kirman)

Compass luxury broker Aaron Kirman has launched a dedicated Orange County team, tapping former NFL cornerback Morgan Trent and his eight-person group to the expansion effort.

Trent Luxury, which formed in May, will now enter an Orange County market that has seen a surge in pricey home sales, as has much of Southern California. Kirman announced the move last week.

Trent has been with Beverly Hills-based Aaron Kirman Group since early 2018.

Kirman said the OC team doesn’t have a physical office, but plans include opening one in the next year. The team intends to scale up to around 50 brokers, Kirman said, an ambitious goal considering the Kirman Group’s total broker count now stands at around 85. “We’re expanding, but selectively,” he added.

Kirman has closed deals before in Orange County. When his CNBC show “Listing Impossible” debuted early last year, one of the storylines featured was a property in Dana Point that had been on the market for three years. Kirman’s team sold the home for $10 million, despite likening a bedroom there to a “sex dungeon.”

Kirman said the push into Orange County was also an attempt to seize on pandemic-era housing trends. Luxury buyers, he noted, have been particularly drawn to larger properties in coastal communities.

“Covid has obviously changed the way people live,” he said, “and the OC offers a very different lifestyle than urban Los Angeles.”

Trent began his real estate career in Orange County, and jumped to Kirman’s team from Mercer Vine. At the time, Kirman was working for Pacific Union, which Compass acquired that August.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Compassluxury real estateorange countyresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    City Tower at 333 City Boulevard West (KBS Capital Markets Group)
    Opal Holdings pays $150M for Orange County office tower
    Opal Holdings pays $150M for Orange County office tower
    SeneGence founder Joni Rogers-Kante bought the home in 2017 (Coldwell Banker Realty, SeneGence)
    Multilevel marketing CEO seeks $50M for Irvine mansion
    Multilevel marketing CEO seeks $50M for Irvine mansion
    Plans for the Woodland Hills project with Urban Stearns co-founder Shy Cohen (Togawa Smith Martin, Urban Stearns)
    Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills
    Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills
    The city claims that an increase in crime is the reason for evicting Mary's Kitchen, but have declined to provide any evidence that the operation led to increased crime in the area (Getty)
    This SoCal city is canceling the lease on its only homeless services provider
    This SoCal city is canceling the lease on its only homeless services provider
    The retail development known as The Source was completed in 2016 (The Source)
    M+D Properties looks to offload 600K sf mixed-use complex
    M+D Properties looks to offload 600K sf mixed-use complex
    State Senator Scott Weiner is the primary author of Senate Bill 9 (Getty, California Legislative)
    Study: California’s “upzoning” bill would not lead to widespread redevelopment
    Study: California’s “upzoning” bill would not lead to widespread redevelopment
    Los Angeles housing market reaches new heights (Getty)
    Los Angeles home prices, sales soar to new records in Q2
    Los Angeles home prices, sales soar to new records in Q2
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.