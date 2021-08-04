Open Menu

LA city council to consider vaccine mandate for indoor spaces

Council President introduces motion requiring vaccines at restaurants, retail, entertainment venues

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 04, 2021 02:21 PM
By Isabella Farr
LA City Council President Nury Martinez (LA City Council)

Los Angeles could soon become the second major U.S. city to bar unvaccinated people from entering indoor venues.

City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion on Wednesday that would require “eligible individuals” to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine to enter many indoor spaces, including restaurants, retail stores and fitness centers as well as entertainment venues such as stadiums, concert venues and movie theaters, among others.

“So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part,” Martinez said on Twitter. “They shouldn’t be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs.”

A number of restaurants in Los Angeles are already requiring that people be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test. Last week, Osteria La Buca on Melrose Avenue said the restaurant would require all guests to show proof of vaccination “due to the increase in Covid cases and the Delta variant.”

Last month, Los Angeles County ordered retailers and other indoor venues to mandate face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.

Almost 2,300 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday across the county.

New York passed a similar requirement on Tuesday, requiring proof of vaccination against Covid for activities such as indoor dining, going to the gym or attending performances. Enforcement of the requirements will begin in September.

If L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti is approved as the U.S. ambassador to India, thus vacating the office, Martinez would likely step in as his acting replacement until a new administration takes over following the next election in November 2022.

A City Council member since 2013 and president since January of last year, Martinez was labeled “pro development” by a local commerce association in 2019, and has championed affordable housing and rent relief during the pandemic.





