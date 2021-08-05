Open Menu

Josh and Heather Altman ask $12M for their Beverly Hills Flats home

The couple bought the property for $6.7 million in 2018 and renovated it

Los Angeles
Aug. 05, 2021
TRD Staff
Josh and Heather Altman, 9885 Carmelita Ave, Beverly Hills (RedFin, Getty)

Star brokers Josh and Heather Altman are looking to cut a real estate deal of their own in Beverly Hills.

The “Million Dollar Listings: Los Angeles” cast members listed their 6,531-square-foot home in the Beverly Hills Flats for just under $12 million, according to Dirt.

The couple are seeking a hefty payday — they paid $6.7 million for the home at 9885 Carmelita Avenue in 2018.

They overhauled the 1938-built home during their ownership, including putting a fresh coat of white paint over the previously red brick façade.

Some rooms are done up in dark wallpaper and furniture and others have a lighter color scheme. The living room opens to a covered brick patio through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

The kitchen is also updated with white marble countertops and professional appliances. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a main suite with a balcony overlooking the backyard.
The backyard includes a small lawn, swimming pool, and a guesthouse with one bedroom and bathroom. There is also a replica of Robert Indiana’s famous “Love” sculpture.

The Altmans aren’t the only “Million Dollar Listings” stars with properties on the market. Fellow Douglas Elliman agent Fredrik Eklund’s seven-bedroom home in Bel Air is on the rental market for $65,000 a month.

Eklund listed the home late last month as he and his family move to what he called his “forever home.”

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch





