Star brokers Josh and Heather Altman are looking to cut a real estate deal of their own in Beverly Hills.

The “Million Dollar Listings: Los Angeles” cast members listed their 6,531-square-foot home in the Beverly Hills Flats for just under $12 million, according to Dirt.

The couple are seeking a hefty payday — they paid $6.7 million for the home at 9885 Carmelita Avenue in 2018.

They overhauled the 1938-built home during their ownership, including putting a fresh coat of white paint over the previously red brick façade.

Some rooms are done up in dark wallpaper and furniture and others have a lighter color scheme. The living room opens to a covered brick patio through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.

The kitchen is also updated with white marble countertops and professional appliances. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a main suite with a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The backyard includes a small lawn, swimming pool, and a guesthouse with one bedroom and bathroom. There is also a replica of Robert Indiana’s famous “Love” sculpture.

The Altmans aren’t the only “Million Dollar Listings” stars with properties on the market. Fellow Douglas Elliman agent Fredrik Eklund’s seven-bedroom home in Bel Air is on the rental market for $65,000 a month.

Eklund listed the home late last month as he and his family move to what he called his “forever home.”

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch