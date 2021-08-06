Open Menu

Dixie fire is state’s 3rd largest ever and threatens 14K structures

Blaze has consumed over 400K acres, gutted historic mining town

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 06, 2021 10:07 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The destroyed Greenville Library (Getty)
The destroyed Greenville Library (Getty)

The Dixie fire, which continues to burn in Northern California, is threatening nearly 14,000 structures and is now the state’s third largest wildfire ever.

It ripped through the historic mining town of Greenville, burning three-quarters of its structures, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The fire burned nearly 433,000 acres as of Friday morning and was 35 percent contained. The Dixie fire now trails only 2018’s Mendocino Complex fire and last year’s August Complex fire as the largest in California’s recorded history.

The Dixie fire started in the middle of last month and by the end of the month had burned 240,000 acres.

The only good news is that it has burned fewer structures than recent wildfires of comparable size.

Last year was by far the worst on record for wildfires in terms of size. Around 4 million acres burned in 2020, double the previous record set in 2018. Those fires killed 31 people and destroyed 8,200 structures.

Another wildfire rages about 55 miles southeast of the Dixie fire. The River fire has burned only 2,600 acres but has already destroyed 76 structures.

Around 5,200 people were forced to evacuate in Nevada and Placer counties. The fire is 15 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

[LAT] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Fire Property DamageWildfires

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A home burning in the Sierra Nevada earlier this week (Getty)
Dixie fire is threatening 10K structures
Dixie fire is threatening 10K structures
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge blocked construction of the 19,000-home planned community in northern L.A. County (Getty, Centennial Tejon Ranch)
Judge blocks 19K-home Tejon Ranch project over environmental risks
Judge blocks 19K-home Tejon Ranch project over environmental risks
Opponents say the restriction will cause an increase in construction costs. (Getty)
LA explores more restrictions on large wood-frame projects
LA explores more restrictions on large wood-frame projects
A photo of the Woolsey Fire in Malibu in November 2018 (Getty)
Slow burn: Homeowners lose zeal to rebuild after wildfire season
Slow burn: Homeowners lose zeal to rebuild after wildfire season
California insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara
California issues wildfire insurance moratorium for 2nd straight year
California issues wildfire insurance moratorium for 2nd straight year
Prominent Prop 19 supporters include Gov. Gavin Newsom (Getty, iStock)
Prop 19: What you should know about the home value reassessment ballot measure
Prop 19: What you should know about the home value reassessment ballot measure
The Silverado Fire in Irvine, CA (Getty)
OC wildfires prompt tens of thousands to evacuate
OC wildfires prompt tens of thousands to evacuate
Gavin Newsom (Credit: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Newsom sets goal to conserve 30% of California land and coastal waters
Newsom sets goal to conserve 30% of California land and coastal waters
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.