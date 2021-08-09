Open Menu

DTLA’s Union Bank Plaza hits market again

KBS Real Estate, which is liquidating its assets, is eyeing $250M

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 09, 2021 08:36 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
KBS Real Estate CEO Charles J. Schreiber Jr. (KBS)
KBS Real Estate CEO Charles J. Schreiber Jr. (KBS)

The iconic Union Bank Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles has hit the market — four years after a planned sale of the office tower fizzled out.

This time around, owner KBS Real Estate, which is in the process of liquidating its assets, is eyeing $250 million for the 700,000-square-foot property, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The 40-story tower at 445 S. Figueroa Street includes almost 25,000 square feet of retail space.

KBS tried to sell the building in 2017, but RC Acquisitions backed out of the $280 million purchase.

The tower is undergoing a $64.8 million renovation, with upgrades slated for the lobby, courtyard, conference center as well as to retail and tenant spaces.

MUFG Union Bank occupies around 30 percent of the tower and signed a 15-year lease renewal last year. There are only four other office buildings in Downtown L.A. that can offer a tenant more than 100,000 square feet of space, according to the report.

There have been no large office investment sales this year. In July 2020, Silverstein Properties bought US Bank Tower at 633 West Fifth Street for $430 million from OUE Limited.

[LABJ] — Isabella Farr

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Downtown LAKBSLA Office MarketUnion Bank Plaza

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Amstar's Matthew Karp and Invesco's CEO Scott Dennis with 2945 Townsgate Road (Amstar, Twitter via CBRE, Crexi)
JV pays Invesco $80M for Westlake Village office
JV pays Invesco $80M for Westlake Village office
Agency for the Performing Arts CEO Jim Gosnell with the complex (Getty, Atria West)
Onni inks lease with Agency for Performing Arts at Atria West
Onni inks lease with Agency for Performing Arts at Atria West
Hudson Pacific Properties CEO Victor Coleman and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani with The Maxwell (Hudson, WeWork)
WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building
WeWork drops space at Hudson Pacific’s Arts District building
LPC's Rob Kane and Angelo Gordon CEO Adam Schwartz with the property (LPC, Angelo Gordon)
LPC West, Angelo Gordon pay $73M for office complex
LPC West, Angelo Gordon pay $73M for office complex
2000 Avenue of the Stars and CAA CEO Richard Lovett (Gensler, Getty)
Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
Big talent agency renews big lease at 2000 Avenue of the Stars
A rendering of the project with East End Capital managing principals Jonathon Yormak and David Peretz. (Relativity Architects, East End Capital)
East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
East End Capital to convert cold storage into movie studio
(Proper Hotel, Google Maps)
Downtown LA’s Proper Hotel to open in July after years of delays
Downtown LA’s Proper Hotel to open in July after years of delays
The Colorado Center with Hulu President Kelly Campbell and Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas (inset) (Photos via Getty, LA Realty Partners)
Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
Hulu adds space at Roku-occupied Colorado Center
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.