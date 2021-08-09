Open Menu

Mark McLaughin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm

Head of Compass in California to leave firm on Sept. 30

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 09, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mark McLaughin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
Mark McLaughlin split from Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (LinkedIn)

Compass is losing its brokerage head in California.

Mark McLaughlin is leaving the firm on Sept. 30 to reboot his venture capital firm, McLaughlin Ventures, Inman reported, citing an internal email.

McLaughlin joined Compass in 2018, after the New York-based brokerage acquired McLaughlin’s Pacific Union International, one of the largest West Coast brokerages at the time.

He will still serve as a strategic advisor to Compass, but will formally step away from full-time, day-to-day operations.

In October, he plans to relaunch McLaughlin Ventures, focusing on real estate technology and mortgage industries. Last month, Compass said it was launching a digital mortgage origination business with Guaranteed Rate.

In his email to Compass California employees, McLaughlin said the firm is in the “best shape it has ever been.”

In Southern California, Compass recently lost a nine-agent team to Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency. The company’s also lost as much as $3 billion in share value after going public earlier this year. The stock has since regained some of that value.

[Inman]  — Isabella Farr

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
brokeragesCompassresidential real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Huntington Beach (Getty)
Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
California Rental Housing Association President Christine Kevane LaMarca and California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, Facebook via LaMarca)
California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
“Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
“Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec flips Hidden Hills mansion for $17M
The complexes at 310 and 315 South Virgil Avenue (Iconic Investments)
Xenon Investments buys 130 units in Koreatown for $41M
Xenon Investments buys 130 units in Koreatown for $41M
SoCal contract signings decline in July for first time in 7 months
SoCal contract signings decline in July for first time in 7 months
SoCal contract signings decline in July for first time in 7 months
UCLA, USC survey: LA renters owe $3B in back rent
UCLA, USC survey: LA renters owe $3B in back rent
UCLA, USC survey: LA renters owe $3B in back rent
Compass' Morgan Trent and Aaron Kirman (Compass and Aaron Kirman)
Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
Plans for the Woodland Hills project with Urban Stearns co-founder Shy Cohen (Togawa Smith Martin, Urban Stearns)
Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills
Urban Stearns plans apartment, hotel project in Woodland Hills
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.