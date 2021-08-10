On Monday, two days after a real estate-related shooting rocked a suburban enclave of northern Orange County, authorities identified the man killed as Michael Alderson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Anaheim.

Alderson was the owner of Inspectall Property, according to his LinkedIn page, which indicated that he had worked as an inspector since 1992.

Alderson was married to Sherry Biggers, an agent with Realty Pro 100, a brokerage based in Orange, California. As of Tuesday, a GoFundMe campaign launched on Biggers’ behalf had raised more than $29,000 from over 200 donors.

“Mike was a super great person and an incredible property inspector,” Joanne Vartanian, the page organizer, wrote. “He always acted with integrity and joy in each experience for everyone he came in contact with.”

The shooting took place on Saturday morning at a house in the 4500 block of Operetta Drive, east of the Huntington Beach community of Sunset Beach. Besides Alderson, three others were injured, including the suspect, although those names have not been released.

One neighbor told a local television station that the feud began after the elderly man who owned the home died and his son, who lived in the house, disagreed with his siblings about what should happen to the property.

“One wanted to sell, one wanted to keep the house,” neighbor Don Pruette told ABC7, “and that’s not the way to work it out.”

Another neighbor told the Orange County Register that almost every day for the past year, he’d noticed the home’s ‘For Sale’ sign was knocked over and then put back up.

When police arrived at the scene they found three shooting victims, including Alderson, outside the house and the suspected gunman inside. Police evacuated the area and called in a local SWAT team; the suspect emerged from the house while they were attending to the victims.

The two other victims, who on Monday remained hospitalized, are also real estate professionals and are related to the suspect, the Register reported. But further details, including the victims’ job titles and the parties’ exact relationship, remain unclear. The suspect also remained hospitalized as of Monday.

A call placed to Inspectall Property landed at Alderson’s voicemail.