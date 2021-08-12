Amazon is adding more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse space to its Southern California footprint.

The e-commerce giant is leasing a 200,000-square-foot building that will be converted into a last-mile distribution center at 600 Condor Drive in Moorpark in Ventura County, according to the Los Angele Daily News.

Amazon leased tens of millions of square feet of warehouse space around the country last year and into this year. In August 2020, it was in talks with Simon Property Group to convert shuttered megastores into last-mile distribution centers.

Demand has remained solid for industrial facilities in L.A. and surrounding areas. The second quarter was one of the busiest ever for the local industrial market — around 9.8 million square feet of space was leased between April and June.

The L.A. County industrial market vacancy rate fell to 1.9 percent, the lowest in the country behind only the nearby Inland Empire and New York City, where vacancy dropped to 1.7 percent, according to a recent report.

