Open Menu

Amazon inks lease for last-mile warehouse in SoCal

200K sf facility in Moorpark extends e-commerce behemoth’s reach

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 12, 2021 08:59 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a rendering of the Moorpark warehouse (Daum Commercial, Getty)
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a rendering of the Moorpark warehouse (Daum Commercial, Getty)

Amazon is adding more than 200,000 square feet of warehouse space to its Southern California footprint.

The e-commerce giant is leasing a 200,000-square-foot building that will be converted into a last-mile distribution center at 600 Condor Drive in Moorpark in Ventura County, according to the Los Angele Daily News.

Amazon leased tens of millions of square feet of warehouse space around the country last year and into this year. In August 2020, it was in talks with Simon Property Group to convert shuttered megastores into last-mile distribution centers.

Demand has remained solid for industrial facilities in L.A. and surrounding areas. The second quarter was one of the busiest ever for the local industrial market — around 9.8 million square feet of space was leased between April and June.

The L.A. County industrial market vacancy rate fell to 1.9 percent, the lowest in the country behind only the nearby Inland Empire and New York City, where vacancy dropped to 1.7 percent, according to a recent report.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amazonindustrial real estateLA LeasingVentura County

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Tolead Group CEO Kevin Huang with the warehouse (Tolead, Google Maps)
    Tolead Logistics inks $20M warehouse lease in Vernon
    Tolead Logistics inks $20M warehouse lease in Vernon
    Submarkets near the ports accounted for 69.1 percent of total leases signed in Q2 2021 (Getty)
    Nearly 10M sf of LA industrial space leased in Q2
    Nearly 10M sf of LA industrial space leased in Q2
    BLT Enterprises founder Bernard Huberman dies at 65
    Bernard Huberman, who built a 3M-sf property portfolio, dies
    Bernard Huberman, who built a 3M-sf property portfolio, dies
    Rexford Industrial Realty Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel (Rexford)
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Korean makeup manufacturer inks 100K sf sublease
    Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Lief Labs CEO Adel Villalobos with a rendering of the project (Rexford, Lief Labs)
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Elon Musk and 19640 Cajon Boulevard (Alere Property Group, Getty)
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Tesla drives into San Bernardino with big warehouse deal
    Development is accelerating since a brief slowdown brought on by the pandemic (Getty)
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
    Demand for logistics space drives LA’s industrial boom
    Stanley Point's Kevin Stanley and Bain Capital Real Estate's Andrew Terris with the property (Google Maps, Stanley, Bain)
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    Staley Point and Bain buy Torrance industrial facility for $34.5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.