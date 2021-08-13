Open Menu

Hager Pacific picks up 145K sf industrial complex in South Bay

Adds to investment firm’s sizable portfolio in area

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 13, 2021 01:00 PM
By Isabella Farr
13255 S. Broadway and Hager Pacific Properties Managing Partner David Hager (Hager Pacific)

Hager Pacific Properties paid $17.25 million for a South Bay industrial complex, adding to the investment firm’s substantial portfolio of warehouses in the area.

The Newport Beach-based investment firm plans to renovate the two-building, 145,000-square-foot property, according to DAUM Commercia’s Michael Collins, who brokered the sale. Hager Pacific declined to comment.

The complex consists of one 108,000-square-foot building at 13255 S Broadway and a 37,000-square-foot building at 360 W. 132nd Street. Both are fully leased to individual tenants — a fulfillment warehouse and a label manufacturer.

James Herbst of Business Industrial Group previously owned the property, records show.

Hager Pacific will work to remediate environmental issues at what Collins called a value-add property.

The firm owns a number of industrial properties in South Bay, including a 1.2-million-square-foot complex at 19500 Mariner Ave in Torrance.

Last month, a 135,000-square-foot industrial complex in Torrance changed hands for $34.5 million  — bought by investment firms Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital.





    Tags
    industrial real estateLA Industrial Real EstateSouth Bay

