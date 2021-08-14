Open Menu

“Barbie Penthouse,” where Barbara and Kenneth lived, hits market

Downtown LA condo is where Mattel founders raised their kids, the namesakes of the iconic dolls

Los Angeles Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 14, 2021 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Mattel founders Ruth and Elliot Handler and the "Barbie Penthouse"
The “Barbie Penthouse” in L.A., where Mattel’s founders raised their kids Barbara and Kenneth, hit the market for $10 million.

The 3,200-square-foot unit at Century Towers in Downtown is where the namesakes of the brand’s two iconic dolls grew up, according to the New York Post, which first reported the listing.

The current owner Nicole Sassaman bought the penthouse a decade ago from Barbara Segal, who inherited it from her parents, Ruth and Elliot Handler.

Sassaman remodeled the three-bedroom home, taking some subtle design cues from the Barbie brand that includes large and small Barbie artwork.

The renovation included custom millwork, decorative light fixtures from Holly Hunt, and French white oak wood floors. The living room includes a fireplace, baby grand piano, and a custom-built 300-bottle glass wine cabinet.

The balcony is accessed through telescoping floor-to-ceiling doors and offers views spanning from the Hollywood Sign to the Pacific Ocean.

The main bedroom includes a walk-in closet, office, and a private balcony as well.

L.A.’s condo market slowed for a time during the pandemic but jumped last fall, and have been fairly strong since then, though not quite at pre-pandemic levels.

[NYP] —Dennis Lynch 





