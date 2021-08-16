Open Menu

340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale

LINC Housing, National CORE will develop, lease property from city

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 16, 2021 10:30 AM
By Isabella Farr | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
515 Pioneer Drive, LINC Housing CEO Rebecca Clark and National CORE CEO Steve PonTell and Glendale Mayor Paula Devine (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Glendale CA Gov.)

LINC Housing and National CORE are teaming up with the city of Glendale to build a 340-unit affordable housing complex amid the deepening countywide housing crisis. 

The proposal, made through the Glendale Housing Authority, includes all but three units classified as affordable, according to plans filed with the city. The complex will rise at 515 Pioneer Drive.

Long Beach-based LINC Housing and nonprofit National CORE secured $10 million from the city to start development, and will lease the property.

The affordable units will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, with the three remaining to be reserved for staff. The complex will also include an on-site parking garage with 342 lots.

In Glendale, the median household income from 2015 to 2019 is $66,130, according to U.S. census data.

The city bought the land for the complex for $13 million in 2019, along with another site at 900-920 E. Broadway.

Glendale recently approved a plan to build 127 units at the East Broadway site, increasing the density from 92 units, according to separate city planning documents. All of the units at the East Broadway complex will be reserved for low, very low and extremely low-income senior households.

Other public entities are looking for ways to develop affordable housing in the city. In April, the California Statewide Communities Development Authority teamed up with Waterford Property Company to acquire a 507-unit complex at 633 N. Central Ave. for conversion into middle-income housing.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentGlendaleLA Affordable HousingLA Housing Crisisresidential real estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Burbank’s Pickwick Bowl and Gardens at 921 W. Riverside Drive (Google Maps)
    98-unit townhome project in Burbank won’t spare Pickwick Bowl
    98-unit townhome project in Burbank won’t spare Pickwick Bowl
    Nick Segal and Avenue 8 co-founders Michael Martin and Justin Fichelson (Segal, Avenue 8)
    Nick Segal tapped to lead Avenue 8 brokerage’s SoCal team
    Nick Segal tapped to lead Avenue 8 brokerage’s SoCal team
    Michael Alderson and Sherry Biggers (GoFundMe)
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    Developer Geoff Palmer with one of his properties (Getty, G.H. Palmer Associates)
    $100M moratorium: That’s how much Geoff Palmer’s firms say LA eviction ban has cost them
    $100M moratorium: That’s how much Geoff Palmer’s firms say LA eviction ban has cost them
    The lawsuit alleges that the property manager was a serial sexual harasser, frequently making unwelcome advances and surprise visits to female tenants’ homes and offering rent discounts in exchange for sex (DOJ, Getty)
    Feds settle sexual harassment case with LA property manager, owner
    Feds settle sexual harassment case with LA property manager, owner
    Mark McLaughin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Mark McLaughlin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Mark McLaughlin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Huntington Beach (Getty)
    Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
    Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
    California Rental Housing Association President Christine Kevane LaMarca and California Governor Gavin Newsom (Getty, Facebook via LaMarca)
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    California landlords group sues state over eviction moratorium extension
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.