LINC Housing and National CORE are teaming up with the city of Glendale to build a 340-unit affordable housing complex amid the deepening countywide housing crisis.

The proposal, made through the Glendale Housing Authority, includes all but three units classified as affordable, according to plans filed with the city. The complex will rise at 515 Pioneer Drive.

Long Beach-based LINC Housing and nonprofit National CORE secured $10 million from the city to start development, and will lease the property.

The affordable units will be reserved for households earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, with the three remaining to be reserved for staff. The complex will also include an on-site parking garage with 342 lots.

In Glendale, the median household income from 2015 to 2019 is $66,130, according to U.S. census data.

The city bought the land for the complex for $13 million in 2019, along with another site at 900-920 E. Broadway.

Glendale recently approved a plan to build 127 units at the East Broadway site, increasing the density from 92 units, according to separate city planning documents. All of the units at the East Broadway complex will be reserved for low, very low and extremely low-income senior households.

Other public entities are looking for ways to develop affordable housing in the city. In April, the California Statewide Communities Development Authority teamed up with Waterford Property Company to acquire a 507-unit complex at 633 N. Central Ave. for conversion into middle-income housing.