Burbank’s Pickwick Bowl and Gardens is being sold with plans to redevelop it into townhouses.

MW Investments filed plans to build a 98-unit townhome complex at the bowling alley property at 921 W. Riverside Drive, according to MyBurbank.com. The Pickwick Ice Center will remain on site; it into entered a partnership with the L.A. Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company in 2018.

MW plans to set aside 10 units as affordable and will build a two-car garage guest parking for each unit, according to the report. Laguna Beach-based MW says it has developed 1,100 residential units over the last dozen years.

The proposed development complies with California’s Senate Bill 35, which requires municipalities to approve residential development projects in most cases if a certain percentage of units are made affordable for low-income households.

The law was strongly opposed by many municipal governments for stripping them of planning power.

It only applies to cities that fall short of their state-mandated housing goals. That includes Burbank, the city of Los Angeles, and more than 500 other municipalities statewide.

[MB] — Dennis Lynch