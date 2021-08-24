American Commercial Equities is pushing ahead with plans for a 735-unit redevelopment project in East Hollywood, over four years after proposing the complex.

In addition to hundreds of apartments, the mixed-use construction will include 95,000 square feet of commercial space, and parking for more than 1,400 vehicles across two basement levels. City Planning recently published a draft environmental report for the squat project, which would rise at 5420 Sunset Boulevard. Urbanize first reported the story.

The development would have a maximum height of 75 feet and include rooftop decks, swimming pools, and courtyards. The development site totals just under seven acres. The firm would demolish a vacant supermarket, a McDonald’s, and a parking lot for the complex.

Malibu-based American Commercial filed for the project in early 2017. The current plans appear to be the same as that proposal. It still requires approval.

Construction would take place over roughly four years and wrap in 2026, according to the draft environmental study.

The property is across from the Target store that sat unfinished for several years after a local preservationist group sued to stop work there. Construction resumed in 2019 on what was sometimes called the “Target Husk” and wrapped up last year.

