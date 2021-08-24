Open Menu

CEO of FivePoint, among Cali’s largest homebuilders, stepping down

Emile Haddad’s departure comes as megadeveloper pursues 3 controversial projects totaling 40K planned homes

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 24, 2021 02:37 PM
By Trevor Bach | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Emile Haddad will remain on the board for FivePoint (Getty)
Emile Haddad will remain on the board for FivePoint (Getty)

The CEO of FivePoint Holdings is stepping down amid a shakeup at one of the largest — and most polarizing — homebuilders in California.

Emile Haddad, 63, will exit the position at the end of September, the company announced Monday.

FivePoint was formed in 2009 by Lennar, the Miami-based construction giant, to manage its California projects. FivePoint was then spun off, and the firm went public in 2017. Lennar has remained its largest stakeholder and currently controls 39 percent of shares.

Haddad’s departure is part of a broader executive reshuffling at the firm. The board of directors elected Lennar executive chairman Stuart Miller to the same role at FivePoint; and FivePoint COO Lynn Jochim was promoted to president.

Haddad will remain on the board, serving as chairman emeritus, and will become a senior adviser at the firm. He will also receive a monthly retainer of over $400,000, according to FivePoint’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The firm is not naming a new chief executive.

“I wasn’t fired,” Haddad told the Orange County Register. He called the move a “repositioning for us to move forward and create the right value for the company…. At some point in time, you need to start realizing that there are other things that you can focus on.”

Read more

The leadership change comes as FivePoint — best known as the developer behind the 10,000-home Great Park Neighborhoods in Orange County — is pushing forward with enormous projects throughout California.

Among its most controversial is FivePoint Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley. Formerly called Newhall Ranch, the massive, bitterly-contested planned community has been decades in the making. It is slated to eventually include 21,000 homes and 11.5 million square feet of commercial space.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, FivePoint has been embroiled in a legal fight related to the potential release of toxic pollutants at a another planned community of several thousand homes. The proposed complex is located at Hunters Point, a 638-acre former Navy shipyard in southeast San Francisco.

Adjacent to the shipyard, FivePoint is also developing a 7,000-home community called Candlestick Point. Approved plans for that project, on the site of the San Francisco Giants’ former stadium, include more than 1 million square feet of office and retail space and a 220-room hotel. FivePoint has recently been in talks with the city over revisions.

In Irvine, the Orange County Great Park was envisioned in the mid-2000s as a kind of “Central Park of the West Coast.” FivePoint’s development is designed around the perimeter of the public park and includes eventual plans for over 10,000 homes spread among a half dozen different neighborhoods, as well as athletic and other facilities.

A FivePoint representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    homebuildershousing marketlennarsanta clarita

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Unsplash via Abbie Bernet)
    SoCal home prices hit another record in July, but rate of increase slows
    SoCal home prices hit another record in July, but rate of increase slows
    State Senator Scott Weiner is the primary author of Senate Bill 9 (Getty, California Legislative)
    Study: California’s “upzoning” bill would not lead to widespread redevelopment
    Study: California’s “upzoning” bill would not lead to widespread redevelopment
    The L.A. County median of $790,000 was 23 percent higher than last June (Getty)
    SoCal home prices reach yet another record high in June
    SoCal home prices reach yet another record high in June
    Rexford Industrial Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael S. Frankel and Lief Labs CEO Adel Villalobos with a rendering of the project (Rexford, Lief Labs)
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Dietary supplement maker expands warehouse space in Valencia
    Aerial Shot of a Suburban Street in San Fernando Valley (Getty)
    San Fernando Valley home prices top another record in May
    San Fernando Valley home prices top another record in May
    (iStock)
    SoCal home prices keep rising while supply dwindles
    SoCal home prices keep rising while supply dwindles
    PG&E CEO Patricia K. Poppe, San Diego Gas & Electric CEO Caroline Winn and Southern California Edison CEO Kevin M. Payne. (Getty, PG&E, SDGE, Edison)
    PG&E among utilities looking to cut subsidies on solar homes
    PG&E among utilities looking to cut subsidies on solar homes
    (iStock)
    Did pandemic really trigger mass exodus from California?
    Did pandemic really trigger mass exodus from California?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.