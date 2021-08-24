Open Menu

EV carmaker Rivian powers into El Segundo office

SUV and pickup manufacturer subleasing at Hackman Capital property

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 24, 2021 09:25 AM
By Isabella Farr
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and 401 Coral Circle (Getty, Hackman)
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and 401 Coral Circle (Getty, Hackman)

Rivian, the electric vehicle maker and Tesla rival, opened a new office and service center in El Segundo — its third facility in Southern California.

The company is subleasing the Hackman Capital Partners-owned building, a 57,000-square-foot mixed-use complex at 401 Coral Circle, The Real Deal has learned. Rivian signed the lease at the beginning of the year, but it hasn’t been previously reported.

Rivian opened its 22,000-square-foot office space in June; In April it opened the 35,000-square-foot service center portion for its electric truck and SUV customers.

Rivian is subleasing the space from Boeing, sources told The Real Deal.

Rivian has caught the attention of automotive enthusiasts and Wall Street. Last month, the company closed a $2.5 billion funding round, with participation from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor Company and funds associated with T. Rowe Price. The company has raised a total of $10.5 billion since 2019.

Rivian operates a facility in Carson, where it develops electric motors and charging products, a company spokesperson said. It is headquartered in Irvine.

Once an industrial backwater, El Segundo has ascended to the ranks of creative office and tech hub in recent years. In January, Beyond Meat signed a 280,000-square-foot lease at Hackman Capital’s creative office complex at 888 Douglas Street. Electronics giant Belkin also inked a lease for around 65,000 square feet for its new headquarters at a Tishman Speyer building earlier this year.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    El SegundoHackman Capital Partners

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Patrick Soon-Shiong and the office building (Getty, LoopNet)
    Buyer revealed: Patrick Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks acquires El Segundo office
    Buyer revealed: Patrick Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks acquires El Segundo office
    2221 Park Place (Cardinal Investments)
    A pair of El Segundo office conversions sell in eight-figure deals
    A pair of El Segundo office conversions sell in eight-figure deals
    Culver Steps and Hackman Capital Partners CEO Michael Hackman (Photos via The Culver Steps, Hackman Capital)
    Hackman inks Erewhon market to space at Culver Steps
    Hackman inks Erewhon market to space at Culver Steps
    Griffin Capital CEO Kevin A. Shields with a rendering of the project. (Griffin)
    Griffin Capital plans major creative office complex in El Segundo
    Griffin Capital plans major creative office complex in El Segundo
    L’Oréal CEO Stéphane Rinderknech and Hackman Capital CEO Michael Hackman with a rendering of the project (888 Douglas)
    Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
    Cosmetics giant L’Oréal inks lease at Hackman’s El Segundo campus
    Patrick Soon-Shiong and 444 N. Nash Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Patrick Soon-Shiang’s Nantworks, Serverfarm buy El Segundo data center
    Patrick Soon-Shiang’s Nantworks, Serverfarm buy El Segundo data center
    Hackman Capital Partners CEO Michael Hackman and Television City (Hackman Capital Partners and Flickr/vagueonthehow)
    Hackman unveils massive plan to redevelop CBS Television City
    Hackman unveils massive plan to redevelop CBS Television City
    A rendering of 555 Aviation Boulevard with Belkin CEO Chet Pipkin and Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer (Lake Tahoe Community College, 555 Aviation and Getty)
    Electronics giant Belkin inks deal for new HQ
    Electronics giant Belkin inks deal for new HQ
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.