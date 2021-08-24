Open Menu

Nearly four acres of oceanfront land in Laguna Beach lists for $46.5M

The cliffside property is pitched as the opportunity to build a “grand estate”

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 24, 2021 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
There are three small homes on the property (Compass)
There are three small homes on the property (Compass)

Nearly four acres of prime oceanfront dirt in Laguna Beach has hit the market for $46.5 million.

The cliffside property at 32201 Coast Highway includes 11 parcels, three small homes, and 320 feet of ocean frontage with beach access, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

While it could remain a compound or likely be further divided, the listing from Compass’ Robert Giem pitches it as an opportunity “for a grand estate.”

“The homes presently on site are modest dwellings, and the best use of the property is to transform the site into a wonderful oceanfront estate,” the listing reads.

The property has a private road leading off the Pacific Coast Highway to its three homes. There is also a basketball court and several terraces with views from the cliffs over the Pacific Ocean.

Paths lead down the cliffs to a terrace with a saltwater pool as well.

Laguna Beach is one of the priciest real estate markets among Orange County’s already pricey cities.

There are plenty of oceanfront mansions for wealthy buyers to choose from in Laguna Beach, but most sit on relatively small parcels. The size of the Coast Highway property and its development potential stands out from the others.

The listing is currently the second-priciest in Laguna Beach. A 10,000-square-foot mansion on a half-acre on the city’s north end is asking $49 million. A similarly sized mansion nearby — also on a half-acre of land — is asking $41.5 million.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentorange county

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    William Hutchinson in superior court (Getty)
    Texas developer who appeared on “Marrying Millions” sued for sexual assault in OC home
    Texas developer who appeared on “Marrying Millions” sued for sexual assault in OC home
    Burbank’s Pickwick Bowl and Gardens at 921 W. Riverside Drive (Google Maps)
    98-unit townhome project in Burbank won’t spare Pickwick Bowl
    98-unit townhome project in Burbank won’t spare Pickwick Bowl
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    340-unit affordable complex planned for Glendale
    Irvine, California (Getty)
    Irvine’s carbon-neutral pledge targets building standards
    Irvine’s carbon-neutral pledge targets building standards
    Michael Alderson and Sherry Biggers (GoFundMe)
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    OC real estate shooting victim identified as 66-year-old home inspector
    Huntington Beach (Getty)
    Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
    Home sale feud may have prompted OC fatal shooting
    SoCal contract signings decline in July for first time in 7 months
    SoCal contract signings decline in July for first time in 7 months
    SoCal contract signings decline in July for first time in 7 months
    Compass' Morgan Trent and Aaron Kirman (Compass and Aaron Kirman)
    Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
    Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.