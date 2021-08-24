Billionaire Russell Weiner sold his 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate for $29.5 million, closing the deal a few days after buying two pricey waterfront properties in Miami.

The Rockstar Energy Drink founder has been on a real estate buying and selling tear.

In the latest deal, Weiner sold the century-old estate at 9425 Sunset Boulevard, which Madonna previously called home, according to Dirt. The buyer was an unnamed Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, the report noted.

The sale price is well above the $19 million Weiner paid for the property in 2015. But it’s also 60 percent below the $49 million he listed it for in 2017.

The mansion has nine bedrooms and 14 full and half-bathrooms. There are seven fireplaces, a gym, home theater and two kitchens — one for the family and another for staff. The one-acre grounds include a swimming pool, lighted tennis court and lawns.

Madonna sold the property in 2013 to an investor for $19.5 million. Weiner picked it up two years later at a discount.

Weiner slashed the price several times over the last four years. Last June, he dropped the price to $30 million and in March, he raised it back to $35 million, where it stayed until the sale last week, according to Realtor.com.

Last week, Weiner bought two waterfront properties in Miami for $35 million.

Last fall, he flipped the North Palm Beach estate he bought from Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren for $48 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch