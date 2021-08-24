Open Menu

Russell Weiner is becoming a Rockstar real estate player

Billionaire sports energy mogul sold Beverly Hills estate for $30M; latest in string of luxury deals

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 24, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner with the estate (Getty, Realtor via Coldwell Banker Realty)
Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner with the estate (Getty, Realtor via Coldwell Banker Realty)

Billionaire Russell Weiner sold his 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate for $29.5 million, closing the deal a few days after buying two pricey waterfront properties in Miami.

The Rockstar Energy Drink founder has been on a real estate buying and selling tear.

In the latest deal, Weiner sold the century-old estate at 9425 Sunset Boulevard, which Madonna previously called home, according to Dirt. The buyer was an unnamed Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm, the report noted.

The sale price is well above the $19 million Weiner paid for the property in 2015. But it’s also 60 percent below the $49 million he listed it for in 2017.

The mansion has nine bedrooms and 14 full and half-bathrooms. There are seven fireplaces, a gym, home theater and two kitchens — one for the family and another for staff. The one-acre grounds include a swimming pool, lighted tennis court and lawns.

Madonna sold the property in 2013 to an investor for $19.5 million. Weiner picked it up two years later at a discount.

Weiner slashed the price several times over the last four years. Last June, he dropped the price to $30 million and in March, he raised it back to $35 million, where it stayed until the sale last week, according to Realtor.com.

Last week, Weiner bought two waterfront properties in Miami for $35 million.

Last fall, he flipped the North Palm Beach estate he bought from Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren for $48 million.

[Dirt] — Dennis Lynch 





    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.