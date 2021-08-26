Kamini Lane has left her position as president of Compass’ west region, exiting the brokerage from one of its top executive roles, The Real Deal has learned.

“Compass and Kamini Lane have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Compass spokesperson said Thursday afternoon in an emailed statement. “Compass thanks Kamini for her contributions to Compass and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Rory Golod, Compass’ New York regional president, will take over interim duties as head of the west region, sources said.

Lane joined the brokerage in early 2019 as a general manager, according to her LinkedIn page. She was promoted to president of Compass’ Southern California operations, before landing her latest role in November 2020.

Lane left the job several days ago for personal reasons, sources said. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Prior to joining Compass, Lane served as chief marketing officer for Tradesy, an online women’s fashion marketplace.

The departure is the third high-profile exit at Compass’ West Coast division in recent weeks.

In July, Los Angeles broker Adam Rosenfeld and his eight-person team left the brokerage for The Agency, and last month Mark McLaughlin, Compass’ California president, announced he would be leaving on Sept. 30.

Reached in Wyoming, where he owns a house, McLaughlin called Lane a “dynamo” and said she would “resurface again somewhere soon.”

Isabella Farr contributed reporting.