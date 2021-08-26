Open Menu

Compass west region president Kamini Lane exits

3rd high-profile departure at Compass' West Coast division in recent weeks

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 26, 2021 05:28 PM
By Trevor Bach
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kamini Lane (Getty)
Kamini Lane (Getty)

Kamini Lane has left her position as president of Compass’ west region, exiting the brokerage from one of its top executive roles, The Real Deal has learned.

“Compass and Kamini Lane have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Compass spokesperson said Thursday afternoon in an emailed statement. “Compass thanks Kamini for her contributions to Compass and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Rory Golod, Compass’ New York regional president, will take over interim duties as head of the west region, sources said.

Lane joined the brokerage in early 2019 as a general manager, according to her LinkedIn page. She was promoted to president of Compass’ Southern California operations, before landing her latest role in November 2020.

Lane left the job several days ago for personal reasons, sources said. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Prior to joining Compass, Lane served as chief marketing officer for Tradesy, an online women’s fashion marketplace.

The departure is the third high-profile exit at Compass’ West Coast division in recent weeks.

In July, Los Angeles broker Adam Rosenfeld and his eight-person team left the brokerage for The Agency, and last month Mark McLaughlin, Compass’ California president, announced he would be leaving on Sept. 30.

Reached in Wyoming, where he owns a house, McLaughlin called Lane a “dynamo” and said she would “resurface again somewhere soon.”

Isabella Farr contributed reporting.





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CompassCompass LA

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mark McLaughin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Mark McLaughlin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Mark McLaughlin leaving Compass to reboot VC firm
    Compass' Morgan Trent and Aaron Kirman (Compass and Aaron Kirman)
    Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
    Compass’ Aaron Kirman taps dedicated team for Orange County
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Nine-agent Compass team bolts for The Agency
    Michael Nourmand (Facebook via Nourmand & Associates)
    Compass tries to recruit brokerage owner Michael Nourmand
    Compass tries to recruit brokerage owner Michael Nourmand
    Mauricio Umansky, Rainy Hake Austin and Robert Reffkin (Getty)
    The Agency sues Compass for blocking exec from recruiting former colleagues
    The Agency sues Compass for blocking exec from recruiting former colleagues
    Tomer Fridman (Compass, Hilton & Hyland)
    Compass’ Tomer Fridman jumps to Hilton & Hyland
    Compass’ Tomer Fridman jumps to Hilton & Hyland
    Rober Reffkin and J. Gregory Maffei (Getty, Linkedin, iStock)
    Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges
    Compass poached brokers with bait-and-switch, ex-agent alleges
    Dana Olmes and Jeffery Biebuyck (Getty, Dana and Jeff Luxury Homes)
    This Side up: White label brokerage plucks luxury team from Compass
    This Side up: White label brokerage plucks luxury team from Compass
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.