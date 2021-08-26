Open Menu

LA requiring property owners to list affordable units publicly

City database website allows renters to find and apply for housing

Los Angeles /
Aug.August 26, 2021 10:34 AM
TRD Staff
(Getty)
(Getty)

Developers and property managers are now required to list all affordable housing units on Los Angeles’ public database website.

The City Council is requiring all covenanted affordable units to be listed publicly at lahousing.lacity.org and on leasing sites for properties, according to Urbanize.

The move is meant to make it easier for renters to find and secure housing. The city will also require an open application process for units.

Previously, only income-restricted units with financing from the city were required to be listed publicly.

L.A.’s housing website includes details of available units, including address, property management contact information, and unit status — be that open for waiting list, in-development, or otherwise. It also lists the number of units that are handicap accessible.

Thousands of units of affordable housing have been built in the city over the last several years thanks to affordability requirements for new projects and both city and state incentive programs.

The city’s Transit Oriented Communities program and the state’s density bonus program have each spurred the entitlement of around 7,000 affordable units.

L.A. County needs an estimated 500,000 affordable units to meet the needs of renters.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch 





