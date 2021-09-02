Douglas Elliman wants to get paid.

The brokerage sued Los Angeles-based developer Relevant Group, alleging the latter failed to pay Elliman $75,000 in fees, according to a complaint filed in California state court.

Elliman said in the suit that it was hired in August 2021 to consult on the marketing and sale of units at Relevant’s residential project at 1220 Hope Street in downtown Los Angeles. Elliman was to review unit and floor plans and give feedback on residential amenities, among other services.

Relevant agreed to pay Elliman $100,000, according to the complaint. Relevant declined to comment and Elliman said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Elliman alleged that Relevant paid a first installment of $25,000 “following a number of requests for payment” months after the contract was signed. From October through December, Elliman delivered three invoices to Relevant, asking for the last three installments.

The developer “failed and refused” to pay all three invoices, the complaint says.

At 1220 Hope Street, Relevant proposed building 100 residential units, as well as a 473-key hotel. The new 387,000-square-foot development would be built on the Morrison Hotel, which dates to 1904.

The firm is also building three hotels in Hollywood, the Thompson, Tommie and the Selma Wilcox hotels, next to its Dream hotel on Selma Avenue. The 190-room Thompson hotel opened last month.