The 305-key hotel at The Grand, Related Companies’ mixed-use Downtown L.A. megaproject, will be operated by… drum roll, please… Hilton Worldwide’s Conrad brand.

The 28-story hotel, which topped out in March, is set to welcome visitors starting next year, according to Urbanize. Featuring a spa, gym, pool deck, restaurants, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 16,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, it will be the first portion of the $1 billion project to open.

A 39-story residential tower with 100 condo units and 300 apartments is set to follow, along with 176,000 square feet of retail space, 12,000 square feet of restaurants, a movie theater and a public plaza.

While some L.A. construction projects ground to a halt in the early part of the pandemic, work continued mostly uninterrupted at The Grand.

Hilton founded the Conrad brand in the mid-1980s, naming it after family patriarch Conrad Hilton. The company operates around 40 Conrad-branded properties worldwide, but the Downtown L.A. hotel will be the first Conrad in California.

As recently as 2019, when workers broke ground on the project, the hotel was slated to be operated by Equinox, the hotel branding offshoot of the fitness chain closely associated with Related Companies.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch