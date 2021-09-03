Open Menu

Hilton’s Conrad brand to operate hotel at Related’s DTLA megaproject

Equinox brand was previously slated for the 309-key hotel at The Grand LA, which opens next year

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 03, 2021 10:43 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta, Related Companies CEO Jeff T. Blau and a rendering of the project (Related, Getty)
Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta, Related Companies CEO Jeff T. Blau and a rendering of the project (Related, Getty)

The 305-key hotel at The Grand, Related Companies’ mixed-use Downtown L.A. megaproject, will be operated by… drum roll, please… Hilton Worldwide’s Conrad brand.

The 28-story hotel, which topped out in March, is set to welcome visitors starting next year, according to Urbanize. Featuring a spa, gym, pool deck, restaurants, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 16,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, it will be the first portion of the $1 billion project to open.

A 39-story residential tower with 100 condo units and 300 apartments is set to follow, along with 176,000 square feet of retail space, 12,000 square feet of restaurants, a movie theater and a public plaza.

While some L.A. construction projects ground to a halt in the early part of the pandemic, work continued mostly uninterrupted at The Grand.

Hilton founded the Conrad brand in the mid-1980s, naming it after family patriarch Conrad Hilton. The company operates around 40 Conrad-branded properties worldwide, but the Downtown L.A. hotel will be the first Conrad in California.

As recently as 2019, when workers broke ground on the project, the hotel was slated to be operated by Equinox, the hotel branding offshoot of the fitness chain closely associated with Related Companies.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Downtown Los Angeleshospitality

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (County of Los Angeles)
    Project Roomkey almost certainly saved lives, but fell short of its initial goals
    Project Roomkey almost certainly saved lives, but fell short of its initial goals
    Renderings for the initial proposal (Los Angeles City Planning)
    Domyan Group downsizes plans for DTLA hotel
    Domyan Group downsizes plans for DTLA hotel
    The lawsuit alleges that the property manager was a serial sexual harasser, frequently making unwelcome advances and surprise visits to female tenants’ homes and offering rent discounts in exchange for sex (DOJ, Getty)
    Feds settle sexual harassment case with LA property manager, owner
    Feds settle sexual harassment case with LA property manager, owner
    Owner of Sportsmen’s Lodge plans residential redevelopment
    Owner of Sportsmen’s Lodge plans residential redevelopment
    Owner of Sportsmen’s Lodge plans residential redevelopment
    Sandstone Properties CEO Eri Kroh with a rendering of the project (Sandstone, The Jeff Hotel)
    Culver City approves `The Jeff,’ Sandstone Properties’ 175-unit hotel
    Culver City approves `The Jeff,’ Sandstone Properties’ 175-unit hotel
    Renderings of the expansion, including the J.W. Marriott hotel (Saiful Bouquet)
    Details of transformative LA Convention Center expansion emerge
    Details of transformative LA Convention Center expansion emerge
    California added more than 100,000 jobs for the fourth month in a row, bringing employment up to 16.35 million jobs. (iStock)
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    California’s hospitality industry adds jobs in May, but construction lost more than any other sector
    Renderings of the Southern California Flower Mart and AIDS Healthcare Foundation CEO Michael Weinstein (Getty, Brooks + Scarpa)
    Judge presses pause on SoCal Flower Market redevelopment
    Judge presses pause on SoCal Flower Market redevelopment
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.