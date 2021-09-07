Irvine-based developer Brandywine Homes wants to build an 84-unit townhome complex on a lot once owned by Long Beach’s defunct redevelopment agency.

The Rhythm complex would cover a currently vacant 3.2-acre city block at 5801 Atlantic Avenue on the north end of Long Beach, according to Urbanize. Long Beach’s planning commission is currently reviewing the proposal for approval.

Each townhome would be three stories over a two-car garage. They are planned as a mix of two-, three-, and four-bedroom units between 1,166 and 1,898 square feet. Each would have a private patio.

A common pool is planned at the center of the complex and a 2,300-square-foot retail building is planned at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and South Street.

The project is the first proposed in the area to take advantage of a new mixed-use zoning scheme the city adopted for the neighborhood in 2019. Part of that plan includes building sidewalks along Atlantic Avenue and generally slowing traffic along the thoroughfare.

About three miles south, Integral Communities wants to build a 226-unit townhome and detached house complex on a vacant site off Wardlow Road. The firm filed plans for the project earlier this year.

[Urbanize] — Dennis Lynch