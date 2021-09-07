Two developers will lead the construction of a mixed-use complex in South L.A., a project that will include 525 apartments — about half are set aside as affordable.

The City of L.A. gave the job to Bakewell Company and Michaels Organization for the 8-acre site at Slauson Avenue and Wall Street, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal.

In addition to the affordable units, another 280 units will be priced for households making 150 percent of the median income.

The proposal also calls for a 30,000-square-foot office building, retail space, a business incubator and a supermarket, the report noted. The office building will be occupied by Los Angeles Brotherhood Crusade, which owns and operates a community space at the site.

The complex will also include a 60,000-square-foot park and 65,000 square feet of communal space for residents.

Brotherhood Crusade is a partner in the development, and will operate community programs there. Bakewell executive president Danny Bakewell Sr. is former head of Brotherhood Crusade and still a board member. He told the Business Journal the area “desperately needs some retail opportunities.”

Residential construction in the area has been picking up. Work recently broke ground on the 40-unit Dolores Huerta Apartments complex about a mile away.

