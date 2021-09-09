Open Menu

Jose Huizar was just an “evangelist for robust development”: attorney

Former LA city councilman indicted for taking bribes from developers says in a court filing that the payments were honest favors; wants federal charges tossed

Los Angeles /
Sep.September 09, 2021 11:01 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jose Huizar (Getty)
Jose Huizar (Getty)

Jose Huizar, the former powerful Los Angeles city councilman accused of accepting cash and gifts from developers, has issued his first full response to the federal charges against him.

Huizar wants a judge to toss the bribery case, claiming he acted only as an “evangelist for robust development.” The statement was part of a filing Huizar made through his attorney in U.S. District Court, City News Service reported, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Huizar does not dispute he accepted payments from developers, but claims they were entirely legal.

According to the filing, Huizar says federal prosecutors conflated honest favors and First Amendment-protected contributions with bribes, and have reimagined Huizar’s tenure at the City Council “as one permeated by corruption.” He claims it was not.

Developers “supported [Huizar] because he supported them,” according to Huizar’s filing, the report noted. It added that money Huizar raised from developers who had projects with the city “helped to fund not only homelessness initiatives, but the campaigns of some of the most prominent local, state, and national politicians.”

Huizar also claims the federal corruption statutes brought against him and other defendants are “overbroad” and exceed the U.S. Supreme Court’s limit on those charges, and violate the statute of limitations, according to the report.

In July 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Huizar on charges he accepted $1.5 million in bribes and other gifts from developers and others in exchange for favors.

Huizar’s district covered Downtown L.A. and he was head of the Council’s Planning and Land Use Committee. That position gave him immense decision-making power over projects big and small in the neighborhood and across the city.
While some of his former associates and underlings — and one former councilman — have entered plea deals with federal prosecutors, Huizar has maintained his innocence. A trial was set to begin this summer, but was pushed back to next May.

Federal prosecutors also charged development firm Shenzhen New World Group and an executive of developer Carmel Partners with bribing the former councilman. Carmel agreed to pay a $1.2 million fine to avoid prosecution, and fired the executive. Several other lower-level city officials were also charged.

[LADN] — Dennis Lynch 





    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    corruptionDTLAjose huizarReal Estate Crimes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Disgraced ex-L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander. (Getty)
    Ex-LA city councilman enters prison in real estate corruption scandal
    Ex-LA city councilman enters prison in real estate corruption scandal
    The new lease keeps the Lakers in the stadium through 2041. (Getty)
    AEG will spend “nine figures” for Staples Center renovation
    AEG will spend “nine figures” for Staples Center renovation
    Robert F. Maguire III (Getty)
    Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
    Developer Robert Maguire, known for Downtown LA towers, dies at 86
    An aerial view of the site (Google Maps, iStock)
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    Atlas Capital plans $650M soundstage complex in DTLA
    (Renderings courtesy of Crescent Heights)
    Crescent Heights’ 70-story DTLA rental tower may rise after all
    Crescent Heights’ 70-story DTLA rental tower may rise after all
    Jose Huizar has pleaded not guilty. (Getty, Department of Justice)
    Jose Huizar federal corruption trial postponed again
    Jose Huizar federal corruption trial postponed again
    L.A. home sales surged to a record high in the first quarter, as buyers chose “pandemic amenities” in Malibu, as well as Downtown condos. (iStock)
    LA homebuying hits record high in Q1
    LA homebuying hits record high in Q1
    Relevant Group’s Richard Heyman and Grant King with a rendering of the project (Gensler via Urbanize)
    Relevant Group plans 331-unit apartment in Downtown LA
    Relevant Group plans 331-unit apartment in Downtown LA
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.